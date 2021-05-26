Bogdan Bogdanovi changed his season. Can he help The Hawks defeat the Knicks?

Very few NBA players had an eventful 2020-21 season than Bogdan Bogdanović. The 28-year-old wing used to be wide considered a from the top free agents available during the low season of 2020, and the Milwaukee Bucks apparently wanted Bogdanović so badly that they negotiated a sign-and-trade agreement to take him over from his former team, the Sacramento Kings, before the league reigns Allowed them to do that. The only problem with that was that Bogdanović himself never really agreed to sign with Milwaukee (though he may have told Giannis Antetokounmpo he wanted to), and so the deal fell apart when Bogdanović instead chosen to get to the market.

That decision resulted in Bogdanović Nations a four-year $ 72 million quote sheet from the Atlanta Hawks, adding it to their acclaimed free-agent class that also included Danilo Gallinari, Rajon Rondo and Kris Dunn. A 6-foot-6 sniper who hit 37.4 percent of the three with Sacramento and proving himself a skilled second-side playmaker, Bogdanović made for a perfect conceptual match with a team focusing its attack on a heavy dose of Trae Young pickaxe and rolls.

But while Bogdanović’s fit with the Hawks seemed perfect, his start to the year was far less so. Former Hawks coach Lloyd Pierce let Bogdanović come off the bench especially early in the season, and the sniper just looked lost. He averaged just 9.9 points in 23.7 minutes per night during the first nine games while shooting 38.5 percent of the field and 36.2 percent of three. To make matters worse, he suffered from one avulsion fracture in his right knee during that ninth game – an injury that ultimately sidelined him for nearly two months.

Bogdanović’s first match on the ground coincided with Nate McMillan’s climb to the head coach’s seat. McMillan, like Pierce, had let Bogdanović get off the bench early in his tenure. And while Atlanta won each of the first eight games with McMillan at the helm, Bogdanović stayed ice cold. In 22.4 minutes per game, he averaged just 9 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.5 assists, while shooting 38.9 percent from the field and 28.6 percent from the depth.

After Atlanta lost back-to-back games to the Clippers and Kings early in an eight-game road swing, McMillan Bogdanović and Kevin Huerter turned around in the lineup. Then both the Hawks and Bogdanović took off.

The Hawks took a big leap 2020-21 statistics for Bogdan Bogdanović and the Atlanta Hawks before and after becoming a regular starter on March 26 Team statistics Before starting Since the beginning Group games 44 28 Team record 22-22 19-9 Offensive Review 115.5 117.4 Bogdanović statistics Before starting Since the beginning Played games 19 25 Minutes 23.4 34.4 Points 10.2 21.1 Bounces back 3.4 3.8 Helps 2.2 4.2 FG% 40.5% 50.3% 3PT% 34.5% 48.6% Games with 3+ threes 6 21 Games with 5+ threes 3 11 Source: Basketball-Reference.com

There was no hotter shooter in the competition than Bogdanović during that latter part of the season. According to Second Spectrum, Bogdanović outperformed his expected effective field goal percentage from March 26 to the end of the season by 10.23 percentage points. (Second Spectrum estimates the expected conversion rates based on the distance of the shot and the closest defender, and the identity of the shooter, among other factors.) In terms of outperforming shooting expectations, the efficiency gap between Bogdanović and the next closest player (Hornets forward Miles Bridges with 7.25 percentage points) was equal to the distance between Bridges and Stephen Curry in 14th place in the same list.

The key to Bogdanović’s success is that while he’s a fantastic stoppage shooter (he hit 45.3 percent of his catch-and-shoot threes this season, according to NBA Advanced Stats), he is not only a stoppage shooter. He never stops moving, and he is one of the best movement shooters in the NBA. According to Second Spectrum, no NBA player used more off-ball fencing than Bogdanović from when he entered the starting line-up until the end of the season, and of the 65 players who used at least 200 during that stretch, the 1,228 points per Bogdanović generated possession when he either shot or passed to a teammate who finished in third place.

Bogdanović is a wonderfully patient player and he knows how to use every asset in his arsenal to create openings for both himself and his teammates. The Hawks are using him floppy action, staggered double fencing, screen-by-fencer plays and as the third man in Spain pick and roll. He is an expert at moving without the ball and reading the defense when he comes around a screen.

If he has enough space, he can step right into a shot. If he doesn’t, he can curl up to drive around the track or step out and go straight to a pick and roll. When he beats his own man off the screen and a big man approaches him, he uses alternating dribbles, shoulder thrusts, or steps back to make room for his shot. If he catches his husband from above or tries to bridge the gap, he will often either turn off the screen and go to the back door or flash to the corner. He routinely takes advantage of defenders on the move with his combination of quick decision making and exceptional balance, and he knows when to chase his own shot (from the catch or from the dribble) and when to use the attention defenses pay him. to get the ball to an open teammate.

Much of its worth, however, stems from the fact that it sometimes seems unfair to put a bait shooter on the floor next to Young. Young’s long range shooting and foul drawing attracts a lot of attention, but passing is his only best skill. He is a puppeteer who manipulates defenders back and forth and then swings the ball to the open man with a flick of the wrist.

Bogdanović’s ability to fire the catch from any angle, with or without space, makes for a perfect match. Young assisted Bogdanović on 60 baskets from when Bogdanović entered the starting line-up to the end of the season, the third most assists from one teammate to another among all teammate pairs in the league during that stretch.

The few times the New York Knicks sent weak help on Young’s pick and roll drives in Game 1 of their first round series, Young made the right pass, and Bogdanović (among others) made the Knicks pay, just like him. defenses pay off all season.

As the series progresses, the Knicks seem at least somewhat likely to send Young more help than they did in that first game. His 23 direct drives gave Second Spectrum 34 points in Game 1. That’s the same for the 11th– most points a player’s drives created in a playoff game during the player tracking era. New York’s strategy of luring him into floaters and runners failed spectacularly, with their big men struggling to split the difference and contest Young’s shots without giving him open passing lanes.

Tom Thibodeau will not allow his defense to be torn apart in the same way throughout the series, and given that Young is also tore the Knicks apart in the teams’ last regular season meeting before he left with an injury, a change of strategy could be in order. If and when the Knicks send that aid, the success or failure of the Hawks attack will become much more dependent on their shooters. If recent history is any indication, Bogdanović will rise to the challenge.

