Financing to Extend Recreational Cricket!





Despite the recent wet period, we have already seen a huge appetite for cricket in Kent in the 2021 season! With the return of cricket to free television and the launch of The Hundred, we expect the demand for cricket to continue to grow. To support the club network to meet and build on this demand, the ECB has launched the ‘Inspired to Play’ grants, which provide clubs with two grant options: 1,000 to expand junior cricket (boys and girls) for new and existing players 250 to expand the play options for women We are pleased to confirm that a number of clubs across the country have already brought in their money and have agreed to share their plans to provide inspiration … Minster (Sheppey) CC

The focus for us will be on the Under 8s and Under 10s who didn’t have cricket in 2020. We will use the money to run additional training and festivals over the summer. Town Malling CC

For our juniors, we will use the money to extend our sessions over the summer break, as well as invest in additional equipment to help them give hard ball cricket a try as it is currently more difficult to share equipment. And for the women, our softball festivals are going to be legendary, so we’ll try to keep the momentum going and keep them free to play at the same time. Staplehurst CC

In August, we’re going to run subsidized (or free, where appropriate) camps for the All Stars age group, as well as a ‘rediscovery of cricket’ program for 12-16 year olds by partnering with local high schools. We plan to organize 5 sessions of 2 hours of structured coaching to show children what we have to offer.

To sign up, follow these steps: Check your eligibility and requirements through the guidelines

Register your club on ECBsInvestment management system(or log in if already registered) and select Inspired to Play from the list of funding programs

Complete and sign the application form and return the contract offer letter to release the funding







