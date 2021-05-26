Sports
‘Superstar’ Foden formed by love for football and fishing
Phil Foden already has eight major trophies to his name for his 21st birthday on Friday. The next day, he may have the perfect present in Manchester City’s first Champions League crown.
Born and raised in Stockport, just ten kilometers from the club’s Etihad Stadium, Foden is the homegrown hero among a star-studded international squad funded by the owners of Abu Dhabi.
The club he started training with as a six-year-old was very different. City had only recently returned to the Premier League after slipping to the third tier of English football at one point.
“We had little money, limited resources and we invested in people,” Jim Cassell, former academy manager, told AFP ahead of Saturday’s Champions League final against Chelsea in Porto.
Manchester United were used to choosing local talent, while City also had to fend off Liverpool and Everton’s interest in a precocious talent nicknamed ‘Stockport Iniesta’ for his resemblance to the tough but silky former Barcelona and Spain midfielder Andres Iniesta. . .
“Philip just looked different, he looked special,” Cassell continued.
“He always had great agility and balance. That made him special – he manipulated the ball without touching it because of the way his body was.”
The earliest town that Foden could officially register was Under Nine, but he continued to play for his local team, Reddish Vulcans, to further his competitive spirit.
“We had a very challenging culture,” said Cassell. “I’ve heard people say ‘let them play, don’t look at results’, but when do you open the tap to be a winner?
“I don’t agree with this ‘don’t worry about results’. We’re in an elite program. Elite is about being the best, it’s about challenging yourself to be the best.”
Foden’s talent stood out, even in someone used to seeing the best young prospects in the world.
“You are the lucky guys who saw this man’s first game for Manchester City’s first team,” City manager Pep Guardiola told reporters after Foden made his debut as a 17-year-old in a friendly against the season. United in Houston.
– ‘Game Changer’ –
Later that year, he scored twice in the Under-17 World Cup final and was named Player of the Tournament when England were victorious in India.
Despite media calls for Foden to play or be loaned out more at City as a teenager, Guardiola has been biding his time and gradually increasing his minutes over the past three years.
This season he has established himself as a regular starter, scoring 16 goals and even replacing Raheem Sterling for the final stage of the Champions League.
“Pep saw something in him that we did as a six-year-old and he managed him brilliantly,” said Cassell.
“Everyone has sat on their couch and sat against Pep Guardiola: ‘Phil needs to play more, he needs to be loaned.’ Pep was strong, he stuck to it, he knew what he had and I think we all believe we do “We probably have a real superstar in our hands at Manchester City.”
Off the field, Foden doesn’t carry himself with superstar swagger.
Far from the glitz and glamor of some of the Premier League stars, Foden spends his spare time fishing with his Manchester United supportive dad, Phil senior.
“When people find out, they say, what a weird sport to enjoy. They don’t understand,” Foden told the City website of his teammates’ reaction to his love of fishing.
I really like it after a game if you have to rest your legs and I just really like it. “
But his talent has earned him a lot of respect among his seniors in City’s locker room.
“Phil has become one of our most important players. He improved in so many aspects of his game, especially in making the right decisions at crucial times, which is really impressive for such a young age,” said Ilkay Gundogan.
“He is one of the game changers for us and he could be on Saturday.”
