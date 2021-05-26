PDC darts added to the Dutch range of Viaplay





Viaplay to launch Dutch service with live F1 and Bundesliga in Q1 2022 Nordic Entertainment (Nent) Group, the Scandinavian media giant, has acquired the exclusive rights to show live Professional Darts Corporation (PDC) events in the Netherlands on its Viaplay streaming service from 2022. The leading darts tour is home to Dutch three-time world champion Michael van Gerwen and is popular with sports enthusiasts in the country. The five-year agreement makes Viaplay the exclusive Dutch home of the World Darts Championship, Premier League Darts, World Cup of Darts, World Matchplay, World Grand Prix, European Championship, Grand Slam of Darts and the Players Championship Finals, as well as the Final of the World Series of Darts. Nent has also committed to work with the PDC to develop a live darts event in the Netherlands with the world’s leading players. The deal with Matchroom Sport also ensures Viaplay will provide live coverage in the Netherlands of snooker’s Champion of Champions and Championship League events, along with pool’s World Pool Masters, World Pool Championship, World Cup of Pool, US Open Championship and Mosconi Cup, in addition to an extensive offering to other sports, including table tennis, bowling, basketball and netball. The PDC deal will complement Viaplay’s Dutch live sports portfolio for launch in the first quarter of 2022, which will also include the Formula 1 motorsport series and the top German football Bundesliga. By adding a deal for the Dutch market, Nent’s partnership with Matchroom Sport now covers ten European markets, following a recent five-year deal in the Nordic region, the Baltic countries and Poland. Peter Nørrelund, Nent’s chief sports officer, said: “We are coming to the Netherlands to become a leader in streaming. That means securing the most relevant local sports rights, in addition to providing great original content. “In addition to Formula 1 and the Bundesliga, Viaplay is once again on track with the best premium sports in the Netherlands.”

