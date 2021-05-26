Charlie Morton put in a great performance as the Atlanta Braves climbed back to the .500 for the season with a 3-1 win over the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on Tuesday night. Continuing their golf, the Braves expanded their winning streak to four and continued well in Fenway Park.

Atlanta has now won five consecutive games at Fenway and is 23-17 in Boston since the interleague started in 1997. The team doesn’t travel to Boston regularly, but it’s a place where Brian Snitker and the rest of the team enjoy of a visit.

I find myself sitting in the dugout in the afternoon watching or taking a walk across the stands, Snitker replied when asked about playing at Fenway. I love to go out and sit in that red chair where Ted Williams hit the ball. I know a group of guys entered the scoreboard in the left field in the monster today. These places are just so cool. Just drive up and see the area is quite special.

It wasn’t all good news for Atlanta as Marcell Ozuna left the game in the third inning after dislocating his middle and ring fingers on a slide. Ozuna left the game immediately and was replaced by Ehire Adrianza. Snitker said after the game that Ozuna will travel back to Atlanta, where he will be examined by team doctors, where they will decide how to proceed. The Braves will complete their stay in Boston on Wednesday and have another day off on Thursday.

Ronald Acua Jr. and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. came into play on Tuesday and tied for the Major League-lead with 15 homeruns each. They are just the third pair of players 23 or younger to be the best two in homers with a minimum of 15 per Elias Sports Bureau. The last time it happened was in July 2015 with Bryce Harper and Mike Trout. The first case took place in 1993 with Juan Gonzalez and Ken Griffey Jr.

MLB News

Vinny Castilla and LaTroy Hawkins will serve as managers of the 2021 SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game.

After insisting that there was nothing physically wrong with Bryce Harper, the Phillies put him on the list on Tuesday with 10 days injured with a bruised left wrist. Manager Joe Girardi explained that he was cheating on the media to create an advantage for the opponent.

The St. Louis Cardinals put outfielder Harrison Bader on the list with 10 days injured after being diagnosed with a hairline fracture in one of his ribs. Bader left Monday’s game in the third inning after attempting a dive.

Marlin’s third baseman Brian Anderson moves to the injured list after a left shoulder subluxation. He will miss Kim Ng by GM for several weeks.

The Kansas City Royals activated shortstop Adalberto Mondesi from the injured list Tuesday. He made his season debut after nearly missing the first two months of the season with a right-wing oblique trunk.

Probably the most bazaar injury on this list, Cleveland put starter Zach Plesac on the injured list with a non-displaced fracture in his right thumb. Plesac sustained the injury when he took off his undershirt and it got stuck in the seat in his locker after its start on Sunday.

Blue Jays illuminator David Phelps will miss the rest of the season after undergoing surgery to restore a lat strain.

And last but not least, the Rangers put pitchers Kyle Gibson and Hunter Wood on the injured list Tuesday. Gibson has thrown well but is struggling with a bad groin. Wood is out due to elbow discomfort. He left the game early on Saturday because of his elbow.