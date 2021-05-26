Oklahoma Football: Softball Will Host Washington, More CFB Bets, and More!





Happy Tuesday, friends and fans! The start of the 2021 college football season is still more than three months away, but the Oklahoma Sooners are expected to be the betting favorites in every game they play, at least according to BetMGM. Sooners Wires Patrick Conn recently broke down some of the more interesting early lines. In OE’s non-conference match, mark against the Nebraska Cornhuskers, the oddsmakers currently prefer Crimson & Cream with three touchdowns. As for the Red River Rivalry, the early line looks to the Texas Longhorns as a 10-point underdog. Since the Big 12 Championship Game 2010, Oklahoma and Nebraska have not been up against each other on the gridiron. After moving to the Big Ten Conference, the Huskers program hasn’t been nearly as relevant as it once was decades ago. For now, that line looks about right to me, although I can imagine it’s getting closer to -17 game week. The line for the Sooners fight with the Longhorns is most intriguing to me, especially since Oklahoma Texas is in the Cotton bowl double digits since 2012 (OU defeated UT 39-27 at Arlington in 2018 CCG). If I were a gambler I would keep a close eye on that line as the 2021 season approaches. Now to today’s Hot Links! Supers tickets sell out fast, OU baseball player earns first team credit for the entire conference, Tampa signs with AB again and more! After breaking several NCAA records and beating the competition over the weekend, Patty Gasso and her top-seeded Oklahoma softball team are officially set to become the 16-seeded Washington Huskies at the Norman Super Regional starting Friday, May 28 at 2 p.m. CT on ESPN2. Game two will be played Saturday at 2 p.m. on ABC, and game three if needed is currently scheduled for Sunday at 3 p.m. on ESPN. Good luck, Sooners! Speaking of softball, tickets for the super regional weekends at Marita Hynes Field sold out quickly on Tuesday. Now that the stadium seats are back to full capacity, it should be a new electrical environment for the home team. Boomer! Off-season, the folks at Pro Football Focus held a high regard for the amount of individual stars returning to OU this fall. According to PFF, the Lincoln Rileys group has the nation’s best QB and EDGE rusher in Spencer Rattler and Nik Bonitto, respectively. Id says that certainly bodes well for the potential of both sides of the ball. The similarities between former Oklahoma recipients Mark Clayton and Marquise Brown are striking when it comes to their first two seasons in the NFL. Both were first round picks, and both were Baltimore Ravens. So what does it take for Hollywood to soar to heights Clayton has never seen? Ravens columnist John Eisenberg has more.

On Monday, redshirt junior infielder Tyler Hardman was selected to the All-Big 12 First Team. In 2021, the sensational Sooner slugger led the conference with batting average (.403) hits (87), doubles (19) and total bases (146.) Follow up on Crimson & Cream Machine Twitter!







