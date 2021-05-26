Wayne Gretzky is leaving Oilers to reportedly work as an analyst at TNT





Nicknamed The Great One for the unparalleled skills that enabled him to become the NHL’s career director, Wayne Gretzky is apparently preparing to put his skills to the test in another part of the hockey world. Gretzky resigned as vice chairman of the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday, a day after the Oilers were disrupted by the Winnipeg Jets and wiped out of the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs. Various reports, including one from the New York Post, indicate that Gretzky will be the lead studio analyst for TNT’s hockey broadcasts. TNT and ESPN will start broadcasting NHL games next season. Both had reportedly chased Gretzky for a studio role, counting on the appeal of his great value and the high esteem he still has among fans. With great appreciation, I wanted to let everyone know that I have decided to step down as vice chairman of the Edmonton Oilers as of today, Gretzky said in a statement on Twitter. The Oilers, their fans and the city of Edmonton have meant the world to me and my family for over four decades and it will never end. Given the pandemic and other life changes, I realize that I will not be able to spend the time or effort it takes to support this world-class organization. I want to thank [owners] Daryl and Renee Katz, their family and the entire team for all the support and friendship over the years, and wish them nothing but success. Gretzky, 60, retired in 1999 when he was a member of the New York Rangers. His NHL total of 2,857 points is unlikely to be matched, although Alexander Ovechkin (730 goals at age 35) has a chance to tie or pass Gretzkys NHL record of 894 goals. Gretzky coached the then Phoenix Coyotes from the 2005-06 to 2008-09 season, compiling a record of 143-161-24. He started his NHL career in Edmonton in 1979, after the World Hockey Assn. discontinued and the Oilers were among four WHA teams that were absorbed by the NHL. He was traded to the Kings by the Oilers on August 9, 1988, and his scoring performance and star power helped spark a hockey boom in Southern California and beyond. After several frustrating seasons with the Kings, he was traded to St. Louis in February 1996. He ended his career with the Rangers. Gretzky returned to Edmonton in 2016 as a partner and vice chairman. The club placed a statue of him outside the arena, Rogers Place, in honor of his scoring accomplishments as he helped the Oilers win with the team and the four cup championships. A statue of Gretzky was installed outside the Staples Center in 2002.







