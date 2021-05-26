2023 DT Keith Sampson eager to see Ohio States visit high-intensity values ​​in June: Buckeyes Recruiting Roundup

CLEVELAND, Ohio – June marks a wave of new beginnings for the Ohio State recruiting area.

Beginning June 1, campuses will be welcoming commits and prospects again for the first time since the COVID-influenced end of personal recruiting in March 2020. While the extended dead period changed the class from 2021, the removal increases the chances for future recruits. .

Keith Sampson Jr., a 2003 defensive tackle from New Bern (NC) High School, lives 600 miles from Ohio Stadium, and hopes his June 9 visit will clarify his decision. Sampson is a four star on 247Sports.com and No. 5 in its state, with 16 listings including Alabama, Georgia and Texas A&M. The Buckeyes extended their offer on April 8.

When I first found out I got an offer from Ohio State, it was really crazy because they are a powerful program and it proved to me that my hard work has not gone unnoticed, Sampson told cleveland.com. They offered me early in my second season. I just have to keep working and my work ethic is not unknown.

The 6-foot-3,285-pound prospect helped New Bern to a 7-2 record, with 45 tackles and four sacks. The Bears have won three state championships in the past decade, producing former NFL players Brian Simmons, Kevin Reddick, Mike Hughes and Davon Drew.

These guys have been doing it since they were freshmen. When I took over last year, these guys said they wanted to win and helped change the schedule and we went ahead and had them in early roles on varsity, said head coach Torrey Nowell.

When (Keith) was a freshman, there were no expectations for him, Nowell continued. But when you’re starting a big year as a freshman, knowing that everyone knows you and you already have a few offers, the hype is already there. So getting into your sophomore year and still being able to be dominant and play really well I guess that was one of the big things for me, he said.

The national attention has led him to a busy schedule for June. His visits include Duke (June 5), East Carolina (June 6), North Carolina (June 12), Alabama (June 14), Georgia (June 16-17), South Carolina (June 18-19), Virginia Tech (24 June) and Coastal Carolina (July 25). Sampson said OSU, North Carolina, Duke, Alabama, South Carolina, and Florida are the most stubborn suitors.

In all my visits I want to see how I interact with my coaches and learn their coaching style. Obviously, the way they coach in the camps would be how they coach me if I went to their school, so that’s important to me, Sampson said.

With the Buckeyes, he is recruited by Kevin Wilson and hopes to build a stronger relationship with Larry Johnson.

When I visit, I would like to speak to current players because I want to get their thoughts on what the state of Ohio is like, he said. It is important for me to know what their lives are like on a daily basis and what struggles they go through.

I like how hard they play. The whole defense. It’s not just the offense. They bring a high intensity to the game. It’s not just a big drop-off with one side of the ball carrying the whole team. They have good players on both sides. Hopefully,

At the end of the summer, Sampson wants to reduce the number of candidates, although he only makes a commitment in his senior year. His decision will take into account educational opportunities, team fraternity and chemistry.

I want to make sure we also have an off-the-field relationship because that only helps our performance, Sampson said. I want to get to know the environment and the coaches.

Texas requires Rueben Owens to visit the state of Ohio

Five Star 2023 is declining Rueben Owens II plans to visit seven programs this summer, despite his dedication to the Steve Sarkisian era in Texas on Feb. 25. Owens is a 5-foot-11,187-pound prospect from El Campo, Texas, and ranked the state’s No. 4 player, 24th nationally.

He has scheduled visits to Clemson (June 2-3), LSU (June 5), Alabama (June 8-9), Texas (June 11-13), Ohio State (June 15), Oklahoma (June 18) and Texas A&M (24th of June).

The Buckeyes offered 20 Texans in the 2022 class and have already offered five 2023 perspectives. The state of Ohio has yet to secure a commitment for 2023.

