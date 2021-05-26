



The Auburn football QB room just got a lot more interesting. Despite the change in coaching and the commitment of freshman quarterback Dematrius Davis, there was no indication that up-and-coming junior Bo Nix would ever lose the starting role he had held for two years. Now nothing is certain. Head coach Bryan Harsin and his support staff kept the ball rolling in the transfer portal this week by landing LSU transfer QB TJ Finley, who started five games for the Tigers as a freshman. Since hitting the portal and joining Auburn, Finley has insisted he’ll fight for the runway: ‘They don’t say they promise me anything, but it promises about the future. The bottom line is that I can come in and compete for the runway, and if I were good enough to be # 1, I would be # 1. “ This is reported by Tom Green of AL.com, at its core, TJ Finley’s recruitment was to deepen the depth map and acquire a better-equipped player in the quarterback position. Although the staff has new freshman Dematrius Davis on the Plains, he is still someone who has never played a minute of collegiate football. No one expected Davis to take over the runway from Nix right away, but he was clearly second in line for the QB1 position if anything happened. With Finley on the roster, Davis may not see any playtime at all this year, and it will get even more so in 2022 when four-star QB recruit Holden Geriner arrives on the Plains. That’s right. Unless this is the year and Bo Nix somehow ends up in the NFL Draft a year prior to graduation, the Auburn soccer team will have a Fatal 4-Way of talent in the QB room. Two four-star high school recruits will compete with SEC veterans for the QB1 job. While there is always the possibility of someone hitting the transfer portal, especially with the newly minted one-time transfer rule, this doesn’t seem likely at this point. Dematrius Davis has publicly stated how happy he is to be on the Plains, and Holden Geriner spends a lot of time pushing for Auburn in potential recruits’ comments on Twitter. For now, it looks like there will be a summer battle between Finley and Nix for the runway in 2021, but anything could happen in 2022.

