Darien boys tennis tops Staples for FCIAC championship repeat WILTON It took two years, but Darien’s boys tennis team finally got the chance to defend its FCIAC crown. It did not let the opportunity escape. In a repeat performance, runner-up Blue Wave toppled No. 1 seed Staples to claim the FCIAC Championship 4-0 on Tuesday at Wilton Senior Ethan Zhang got the last point for Darien when he defeated Staples Brandon Felcher in straight sets 6-2, 6-2 on second singles. Darien repeats as FCIAC boys tennis champion with 4-0 victory over Staples. Ethan Zhang took it with a victory over number 2 in singles #cts @GameTimeCT pic.twitter.com/WGN5dKMakj – Dave Stewart (@DStewartSports) May 25, 2021 It was deja vu for Zhang, who was a sophomore when his victory on No. 4 singles captured the Waves title in 2019. I absolutely knew I would be one of those who would decide it because I could see a lot more people gathering together, Zhang said. But I had no idea I was last until they all ran into court. Staples had defeated Darien 4-3 on April 22, but the Wave rebounded with 13 consecutive wins as she prepared to see the Wreckers again. We’ve been preparing for this game for the past three weeks, said Darien coach Hugh Underhill. We knew if we were going to beat such a great team, we had to make some changes. The guys worked hard to make those changes and they took these out. It was definitely a competitive game, said Staples coach Kris Hrisovulos. You expect Darien to come out with that extra energy and we ran out of execution. The moment got a little big. They fought but in the end Darien is a proven winner and never gave us the space to turn the match around. While the games included a lot of long runs and some close sets, the Wave managed to shut it down as a shutout. Darien sophomore Kyle Patrick defeated Staples senior Lucas Haymes 6-2, 6-4 on fourth singles, and the Wave tandem of freshmen Ryan Benoit and sophomore Anders Mueller defeated junior Matthew Chiang and Josh Suggs 7-5, 6-3 at third doubles for a 2-0 lead. Junior Anders Hansen and freshman Will Donnelly outperformed seniors Alex Miller and Jake Motyl 6-0, 3-6, 6-0 on the second doubles to give Darien one win, putting Zhang in front of the clincher. Senior Chris Calderwood, who was locked in a No. 1 fight in singles with Staples Tighe Brunetti, the FCIAC MVP, said the players were unsure what to expect this season after failing to play last spring, but made the win. it was a special year. We came here to do our best and to fight, Calderwood said. It was just our team spirit and our hard work really prevailed today. They played great too, but our boys have proven they can do it. We knew we could, we knew we could win. Darien and Staples are now going to separate state tournaments, with Staples as No. 1 in Class LL and Darien as No. 2 behind Daniel Hand in Class L. There is still a chance of winning another trophy, Hrisovulos said. At the end of the day, the preseason goals were to win some trophies. We were a little short on the conference tournament, but it would still speak volumes to win a state tournament. Well, I have to regroup and get back to it. QUOTE This means everything to us. Last year we really wanted to go outside, but we couldn’t. So this is just us letting go of all the pent-up joy we feel for this sport. Darien senior Ethan Zhang [email protected]; @dstewartsports No. 2 DARIEN 4, No. 1 STAPLES 0 Singles: Chris Calderwood (D) v Tighe Brunetti DNF; Ethan Zhang (D) defeats. Brandon Felcher 6-2, 6-2; Sam Donnelly (D) v Robbie Daus (S) DNF; Kyle Patrick (D) defeats. Lucas Haymes 6-2, 6-4: Doubles: Alex de Castro / Teddy Callery (D) v Bradley Sheppard / Luke Brodsky (S) DNF; Anders Hansen / Will Donnelly (D) defeats. Alex Miller / Jake Motyl 6-0, 3-6, 6-0; Ryan Benoit / Anders Mueller (D). Matthew Chiang / Josh Suggs 7-5, 6-3. Records: Darien 18-1, Staples 18-1







