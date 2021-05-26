Senior Bowl, NFL combinable for top players from Historically Black Colleges and Universities





MOBILE, Ala. – The Senior Bowl and the NFL will hold a preliminary combination for Historically Black College and Universities top players in January. The inaugural HBCU combination, scheduled for January 28-29 in 2022, will be similar to the NFL combination with interviews and on-field and medical evaluations. Held at the University of South Alabama, it features select players from four HBCU conferences – the Southwestern Athletic Conference, the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference, the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference, and the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Conference – among other HBCU institutions. The first planned HBCU combine has been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. An HBCU Scouting Committee, made up of current and former league managers, will evaluate and select the participants. The Senior Bowl will provide medical and football personnel to collect preliminary information. The competition is scheduled for February 5, 2022. “Over the years, the Senior Bowl has served as a showcase for some of the best Black college football players in America, including seven of the 56 future members of our Pro Football Hall of Fame game, and this event will be much more Helping HBCU players bring further attention and awareness to all 32 teams, ”said Jim Nagy, the game’s director. No HBCU players were called up in 2021 and the only one chosen in 2020 went into the seventh round. Alabama state offensive lineman Tytus Howard was a first-round pick by the Houston Texans in 2019 after participating in the Senior Bowl. “Throughout the history of the NFL, HBCU athletes have exemplified a standard of excellence both on and off the field,” said Troy Vincent, NFL Executive Vice President of Football Operations. “The HBCU Combine is part of honoring that legacy and is committed to accelerating the awareness of HBCU draft prospects to all NFL clubs. The game is better when they all have the opportunity to compete.”

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos