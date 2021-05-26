The toughest challenge in tennis: the French Wimbledon double

In typical years, players have to switch from the clay of Roland Garros to the grass courts of Wimbledon at short intervals, making winning both championships in the same summer the most difficult challenge in tennis. But that’s especially true of the gap this year is as short as it has ever been due to French Opens’ decision to start playing a week later, on May 30, in the hope that concerns over the Covid virus enough to allow more fans to attend the tournament.

Since the open era of tennis began in 1968, only six female Margaret Court, Billie Jean King, Chris Evert, Martina Navratilova, Stefanie Graf and Serena Williams have swept French-Wimbledon in the same year, and it’s even rarer on the men’s side, where Rod Laver, Bjorn Borg, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer have done it.

Do you see a pattern there? Each of those nine players who captured the French-Wimbledon doubles have won at least 10 Grand Slam titles in their careers, which is arguably the best proof of all that the sweep is the toughest feat in tennis.

Serena, who completed the Channel Slam in 2002 and 2015, joked to reporters during her 2015 run that dealing with the mental crush and physical toll of a seven-game title run and two weeks for one Grand Slam tournament, let alone two majors on two vastly different surfaces in a matter of weeks requires you to resist the feeling that you are about to lose your mind.

Then there is the next hurdle: what do you do when the specifics of your game make you more suited to grass or clay, but not both? Serenas service is widely regarded as the best in women’s tennis history. And yet, as her coach, Patrick Mouratoglou, pointed out this spring, even Serena’s serve isn’t the same weapon on slow clay as it is on grass. She must be really very fit on clay because the serving is not that efficient and you have to work a lot more every meeting is a fight, said Mouratoglou.

Williams hasn’t won a major singles title since the 2017 Australian Open, and until she quickly left Rome and Parma in May, she hadn’t played a game on tour since losing the 2021 Australian Open semifinals to Osaka. But Williams has said she trained French this year, and Wimbledon runs the same way it did for the Australian, right down to reimporting Mackie Shilstone, her glory days fitness guru, to her training venue.

And the good news for Williams is that the 2000-2020 French Open has been won nearly three times by a Top 10 seed.

King, who won her only title at the French Open singles title in 1972, said that the first time she played on clay as a teenager, she felt like she had marbles under her feet. Some players never master how to slide in their strokes on clay, but King worked on it and worked on it, deliberately training to win the French in 1972 and even went to Florida for a week to train with 16-year-old Evert and her . father, Jimmy, then a teacher, when Evert decided to skip the tournament. King says Shed just got tired of hearing that in order to be considered one of the real greats, she had to win Roland Garros at least once, as this is the only major played on clay.

In the 1970s and 1980s, when Evert and Navratilova conquered their French and Wimbledon sweeps Evert in 1974, and Navratilova in 1982 and 84, the Wimbledon grass played much faster than it is now. The difference was so big then that even baseliners would try to serve and play volleyball at the All England Club, at least a little because they didn’t like their chances of winning from the backcourt. But it can make for some awkward moments. The Australians would laugh at you, said three-time French men’s champion Mats Wilander, now a tennis TV commentator.

By the time Graf got on tour, the speed difference between surfaces started to change. Graf was in many ways the perfect player for her time, a woman who grew up playing on clay courts but had the athletics and imagination, foot speed and unshakable toughness to win on any surface. And strength? Graf was nicknamed Fraulein Forehand for a reason. In 1988, at the age of 18, she became the only other player in the Open Era besides Court to win all four Grand Slams in a calendar year, winning the French-Wimbledon doubles again in 1993, 1995 and 1996 , most by any man or woman.

By 1993, Graf had already come to believe that her hard-won versatility was key. I am more of a complete player than last year, she said. I think I have more confidence with my backhand and all around, I think my strokes have improved. I to have [to] play from baseline. It’s really hard when you’re playing against someone who always comes in to play perfectly, I mean it’s just impossible. But I think my backhand passing shot actually works. [And] then it’s really hard to do anything against me because I know it will happen if I go for my photos.

That confidence is perhaps the last and arguably most attainable piece that this year’s contenders can conjure up regardless of the specifics of their individual games.

I love the mud now, said Coco Gauff with a laugh after winning her first clay title at the Emilia-Romagna Open in Parma, Italy, last weekend and reaching the semi-finals at the Internazionali BNL d’Italia to establish herself. as a player to watch in Paris.

World No. 1 Ashleigh Barty, the 2019 French Champion, and GarbieMuguruza, a previous titlist at both the French Open (2016) and Wimbledon (2017), is again one of the top favorites this year.

Just like Naomi Osaka, even though she never made it past the third round at the French Open. That said, Osaka has a remarkable tendency to call up her best performances on the biggest of occasions and it would be silly to count her out.

Iga Swiatek won as an unseeded player in 2020. She is back this year. Williams also enters the French as an underdog, even if she’s just one title away from the Courts’ equal career mark of 24 major titles.

As with the 2021 Australian Open, all players of the French Open and Wimbledon this year will have to undergo regular Covid tests and remain in the tournament bubble at designated hotels rather than private residences. Wimbledon is making a welcome return after canceling the tournament in 2020 for the first time since World War II. Whoever wins the Wimbledon Championship will also face the shortened grass season caused by this year’s decision to push back the French Open by a week.

The steepest challenge tennis offers is harder than ever this year.