The national table tennis world champion has been eliminated in the first round! Lin Gaoyuan advances 4-1 against Fan Zhendong, singles with zero covers in four games





The National Ping Pong Tournament will be played again on 26 May 2021. In the five-day competition, Nanyang Sports Center will produce men’s singles, women’s singles, mixed doubles, men’s doubles and women’s doubles, the first match. In the singles 1/8 finals of the day, 16 players are eliminated. In other words, the eight best places for singles will be officially born tonight after the game ends. There is no group stage in these singles. The start is a knockout. Whoever wins in 7 games and 4 wins will advance to the quarter-finals. The match between the two national table tennis world champions Lin Gaoyuan and Fang Bo has become the focus of the first round. Lin Gaoyuan is the main player of the national table tennis team. Although the players lost the Tokyo Olympic line-up, their personal strength should not be underestimated. Fang Bo once won second place in singles at the World Table Tennis Championships. This game depends on the two players playing on the spot. In the game held earlier this month, Lin Gaoyuan once played against Fang Bo. At that point, Lin Gaoyuan lost and missed the men’s singles quarter-finals. Although Fang Bo came forward, he failed to move forward. He later lost to Malone and was eliminated. Unexpectedly, the two would meet in the first round. As for the current situation, Lin Gaoyuan’s strength is still better, Fang Bo has impact, but his competitive status is unstable. Relatively speaking, Lin Gaoyuan has a good chance of winning. Lin Gaoyuan is the first to enter the state at the start of the game. Fang Bo There were many unnecessary mistakes and consecutive loss of points. Lin Gaoyuan increased the quality of the veneer and took the initiative to accelerate and expand the lead. He soon hit 11-6 to win the first game. In the second game, Lin Gaoyuan led 8-7 and called a time-out. On his return, Fang Bo overtook 9 and scored 2 runs in a row to tie the score 11-9. In the third game, Lin Gaoyuan scored 5-2. Both sides scored 5 points. Lin Gao Yuan received the serve and immediately scored, scoring 11-7 to win the game. In the fourth round, Lin Gaoyuan fought bravely, hitting Fang Bo directly 9-1 then 11-4 to win the round, the fifth round Fang Bo fought back, but his general situation is gone and Lin Gaoyuan leads 5-2 the round. Then, taking advantage of the momentum to chase, he hit 11-8 to seal the win. In this way, Lin Gaoyuan defeated Fang Bo 4-1 to advance to the quarter-finals. Fang Bo was eliminated in the first round to become the first world champion to be eliminated. In other stadiums, Fan Zhendong swept Zhang Yudong 4-0 (11-9, 11-9, 11-7, 11-6) and Wang Chuqin 4-0 (11-6, 11-9, 12-10, 11-7 ) Defeat Zheng Peifeng, Zhou Qihao 4-0 (11-7, 11-7, 11-9, 11-7), overtake Xu Yingbin, Xu Chenhao 4-1 (7-11, 11-7, 11-8 11-5, 13-11) Defeat Lin Shidong, Fan Zhendong vs. Lin Gaoyuan, Wang Chuqin vs. Zhou Qihao. Chen Meng 4-0 (12-10, 11-6, 11-8, 11-6) defeated Sun Mingyang 4-3 (11-2, 11-9, 7-11, 9-11, 9-11, 11 -8, 11-9) narrowly defeated Shi Xunyao, He Zhuojia 4-1 (11-13, 11-2, 11-4, 11-8, 11-7) eliminated Kuaiman, Chen Meng played Wang Yidi, He Zhuojia was waiting for Liu Shiwen and the winner of Liu Fei tonight.

