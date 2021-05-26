Arkansas doubleheader – High post-season hopes for Razorbacks college baseball, softball

There hasn’t been a better year than 2021 to be a fan of the Arkansas Razorbacks on the diamond.

The Razorbacks baseball team (40-10, 20-8 in the SEC) has been No. 1 for 12 consecutive weeks, eight of them unanimously. Last weekend, the Razorbacks softball team (43-9) won its second ever regional championship and will host the superregional for the first time.

Both teams had great 2020 seasons before being abruptly canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. But with the postseason now for both, a College World Series championship is also not out of the question, as they have continued to play their respective competitions.

When it comes to baseball, the Razorbacks are one of the game’s biggest brands. They’ve been to the CWS six times in the past 17 years and have had 16 NCAA tournaments since Dave Van Horn became a coach in 2003.

The pandemic presented new challenges for Van Horn and the Razorbacks. Players could not participate in the summer ball and it was more difficult to develop team spirit because everyone was scattered across the country during the height of the pandemic.

But in the end they got the job done.

“This is the first team I’m on where everyone loves everyone,” said pitcher Kevin Kopps. “Usually teams sometimes have groups, or there are a few people who are just kind of, whatever and don’t really care. And they can be really important people, so it kind of messes with it. very good. . “

Van Horn said this year’s team is unlike anything he’s ever had because they don’t have superstars, just a solid group of players. “They cannot win without each other,” said Van Horn. “And I think they know.”

Arkansas-pitcher Kevin Kopps had an 8.18 ERA in seven appearances in 2020, but led the Razorbacks this season with an 0.76 ERA, a 9-0 record and eight saves in 59.1 innings. Wesley Hitt / Getty Images

Kopps has been one of the most unbeatable pitchers in college baseball this season, despite an up-and-down career. Tommy John’s surgery set him back in 2018, returning with a 3.89 ERA and a 6-3 record in 41.2 innings in 2019, but then had an 8.18 ERA over his seven appearances and 11 innings in 2020.

“Kevin came out of nowhere,” said Van Horn. ‘We could see it in the fall because we hadn’t hit him. And I remember [pitching] trainer [Matt] Hobbs said, “Kevin is better.” And we say, “Yeah, we’re not hitting him!” And then I heard some of the guys say, “Man, I hate spanking Kevin.” ”

In 25 appearances this season, Kopps has an ERA of 0.76, a 9-0 record and eight saves in 59.1 innings.

“These guys like to play, man,” said Van Horn. “They’re hanging out here in the facility, and we have really nice facilities, but they like each other, you know. And you can see that on the field, that they never really feel like they’re gone. They just keep working and fighting and we’ve had many comeback wins this year, more than I can ever remember.

“So as the tech staff, we feel like this, you know, we’ll do their best every day. And you know, if things go our way, it could be our year.”

Coach Courtney Deifel has built up the baseball-level softball program in her six years at the helm. The Razorbacks only won one SEC game in Deifel’s first season in 2016. It’s something she still doesn’t prefer, despite flipping the schedule.

The tests they’ve passed over the course of this season have left the Razorbacks feeling confident as the path to the Women’s College World Series continues. They lost their first game of the season, a 12-11 marathon against Oklahoma State in Monroe, Louisiana, in the Best at the Bayou Classic after trailing 10-3 to four innings. The remainder of the tournament was canceled, but Deifel knew the Razorbacks were heading for a special season.

“It was crappy circumstances, and it was a slugfest,” she said. “And we lost, and I sat there so proud. I’m going, ‘This team is going to get some things done this year.’ ”

As the season progressed, the Razorbacks proved Deifel right. After splitting a doubleheader with host McNeese State in the Cowgirl Classic (a tournament they picked up at the last minute, drove 30 hours to Lake Charles, Louisiana due to inclement weather and played 21 innings in the two games), Arkansas turned around and played another doubleheader and won both games. That started a 19-game win streak, including their first 12 SEC games.

Arkansas won its first SEC Championship this season, and the sixth-seeded Razorbacks will take on No. 11 Arizona in the super-regional (7pm ET Friday, ESPNU / ESPN app).

The pandemic challenges forced the Razorbacks to develop resilience, especially when it came to leaving players at home for a while. “We have adopted a saying from [head football coach] Sam Pittman, “said Deifel.” “Who we have and who we need.” And that’s what we’ve been doing all year. “

“[Everything has] really prepared us for anything thrown at us in the postseason, “said Braxton Burnside.” But day in and day out, you can be sure that this team will be competitive and resilient and that we will have fun. doing it.”

2 Related

Burnside wields one of the most explosive bats on the team and is a lot of fun for Arkansas. In 47 games, she has a .347 batting average in 144 at bats with 51 RBI’s and a team-leading 24 homeruns.

The chemistry of the softball team, like the baseball team, is a driving factor in their success.

Razorbacks infielder Nicole Duncan had a spectacular dive catch from third base on a bunt that the team said should have been one of SportsCenter’s best moves. Instead, another player from another team made the show, but the Hogs didn’t care in the end.

“[Duncan] says, ‘That’s okay guys, she probably doesn’t have any teammates who hype her like we do,’ ‘said Deifel. And it was just like that moment, I’m like, she’s so right. ‘You know, she might need that, I don’t need that because I have teammates who hype me’, that’s what it’s all about.

“They just do it for each other and it’s really special.”

Both the baseball and softball teams show each other as much support as possible. Schedules don’t usually allow for too much crossover, but players will appear at each other’s games if possible. It also appears through lyrics and social media throughout Razorback athletics.

“This year was mainly ‘Congratulations!’ because all they do is win and hit home runs, ”Van Horn joked.

“I can’t even tell you how many times I’ve come off the field and one of my first texts is from Dave,” Deifel said. “There’s just that constant support you feel from each other. But of all the coaches on campus, Sam Pittman is usually one of my first texts that I get. He watches all our games.

“You just look for each other. It’s just such a connected athletics department and so supportive that you just want everyone to do well. [at Arkansas] kills it. And you just want to be a part of it. You don’t want to be that one team that isn’t. “

The Razorbacks on the baseball and softball diamonds are holding their own this year, to the point where national championships are realistic expectations for both.

“It’s starting to remind me a little of Baylor, the men’s and women’s basketball teams,” Kopps said. “That would be cool if both our teams could do something like that.”