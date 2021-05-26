Why Tigers Could Steal 4 Star S Tre Donaldson





At this point, Auburn football is not scheduled to land S Tre Donaldson from Tallahassee, Florida. Instead, the four-star recruit at Florida State University High School – a laboratory school affiliated with the FSU – is expected to give many of his friends and family a reason to applaud their historic rival by making an effort for the Florida Gators. Wes McGriff, a former secondary coach under Gus Malzahn, is the primary recruiter of UF’s dual-sport athlete, but an unlikely recruiter on the Plains has taken to the fray. Bruce Pearl, Auburn basketball head coach, has offered Donaldson a basketball scholarship: AGTG🙏 Blessed with a ⭕️ quotation from Auburn University 🐅. #WarEagle @RTLNews @CoachFlanigan @Fc Groningen @RTLNews @BuienRadarNL @BuienRadarNL @PaulBiancardi pic.twitter.com/95CYNSj4BI – Tre Donaldson (@ tredonaldson3) May 25, 2021 Assistant coach Wes Flanigan was the first contact for the 6-foot product in North Florida. Donaldson has took note of Pearl and co’s work. have done in the past off-season when discussing the likelihood of attracting orange and blue: “The name speaks for itself. They’re coming, they’re a young team and they’ve got some good transfers coming in so we’ll see. They are very exciting to watch. “ Auburn basketball has landed KD Johnson, Walker Kessler, Wendell Green Jr., Desi Sills and Zep Jasper off the transfer portal, and last year’s return starters Allen Flanigan and Jaylin Williams. JT Thor could join them if he doesn’t find a home in the NBA. Donaldson clearly likes what he’s seen of the Tigers on the hardwood, and that could help Bryan Harsin steal him away from the Gators on the roster. Florida played in the SEC Championship in 2020 and ranks 22 places for Auburn football in the 247Sports class of 2022 rankings. That said, Auburn has the home field advantage if Donaldson wants to keep it in the family: Uncle played a key role in some really, really good Auburn teams https://t.co/wlHphOhMx1 – Jason Caldwell (@ITATJason) May 25, 2021 Let’s hope Auburn Athletics can make a difference to the two sports that generate the biggest revenue.







