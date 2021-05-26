UCLA’s Abbey Forbes draws strength from brother’s adversity

Every day before practice at the Los Angeles Tennis Center, Abbey Forbes calls her mother in North Carolina. UCLA sophomore wants to say good morning to her brother.

Luke, 16, doesn’t often say much in return. His speech is limited by autism. But one morning in May, Luke said even less than usual. He was in the hospital.

Luke had a fever of over 100 degrees and swelling behind one eye that made it look like he had been beaten. He suffered an infection that became an emergency because Lukes’ immune system is decimated by chemotherapy treatments.

Abbey, with the blessing of UCLA coach Stella Sampras Webster, kept her phone handy for updates.

Two years after Luke was diagnosed with B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia, Abbey fights on court with her brother in mind. UCLA’s top singles player placed No. 7 nationally advanced to the quarterfinals of the NCAA Singles Tournament to be played this week at the USTA National Campus in Orlando, Florida.

The prospect of playing grueling team tennis for two weeks and then jumping into a national singles title tournament may seem daunting, but for Abbey it’s a challenge that pales in comparison to the struggles Luke faces. Her brother, who has been living with autism since he was 2, has more than a year left from his 3-year cancer treatment.

When she learned that Luke was in the hospital, she panicked before practicing. More than 1,500 miles from Lukes’ hospital bed, UCLA was preparing for the toughest part of its conference season with games against Stanford and California in the pipeline.

Abbey Forbes, right, high-fives a teammate during Bruins’ win over Texas Tech in the NCAA tournament at the Los Angeles Tennis Center. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

Ever since Luke was diagnosed with cancer in 2019, Abbey has learned to think of nothing but the fluffy green ball when she stood between the white lines. The Bruins defeated the Cardinal 7-0, the first sweep for UCLA over Stanford when all games had been completed since at least 1986. UCLA then defeated Cal to earn UCLA’s first outright regular season conference title in school history. Abbey won both of her singles matches in straight sets, dropping eight combined matches.

She didn’t smile again until she learned that Luke was released from the hospital days later.

::

Abbey, who was three years older than Luke, realized early on that her brothers’ lives would be different from hers. Their parents put up signs around the house. Therapists came and worked with Luke. He generally stayed on his own.

Luke was diagnosed with autism before his second birthday after his mother, Denise Lawson-Forbes, found out that he hadn’t started talking and only occasionally responded to his name. Denise was at home with her son Matthew, who is 18 months younger than Luke.

Now Luke is leaning towards the moderate level of the autism spectrum. He can speak in simple sentences. Before being diagnosed with cancer, he enjoyed playing baseball and football. He works through his day with very specific routines from morning to night.

Abbey quickly learned his habits and helped her working parents take care of her younger brothers, even though she was balancing her own burgeoning tennis career. She’s a mother hen, said Denise.

Luke is sensitive to sounds, so Abbey kept the family’s home in Raleigh, NC, quiet. She helped him through his nightly routine, which had to be done to the minute. When others stared at Luke in public, Abbey held his hand.

Abbey can no longer hold his hand. She still feels its power on the other side of the country.

He’s fighting two things at once: people who don’t understand his world and a disease trying to kill him, Abbey said. He’s fighting it all, and it’s admirable to see that he can handle anything and still puts a smile on his face.

::

Abbey seemingly had everything working for her in May 2019. The elite tennis attorney had signed with UCLA. She would play in Grand Slam tournaments that summer. She was preparing for her graduation party.

Lukes’ diagnosis of leukemia cast a dark cloud over everything.

My first instinct was to think, why such an innocent child, why did he deserve to have this terminal illness? Abbey said.

The treatment has been tough on Luke. He lost 70 pounds after his first round of chemotherapy. Abbey couldn’t recognize him. To be The treatment will continue until 2022, after which doctors will monitor him for at least another five years before giving him the all-clear. Luke’s age puts him at higher risk than other children, and he is also allergic to any of the medications commonly used to treat ALL.

Luke Forbes sleeps in a hospital bed wearing a UCLA hat in support of his sister, Abbey, one of the best tennis players in the country. (Thanks to the Forbes family)

Lukes’ disability makes treatment even more complicated. Nurses struggled with simple things like drawing blood, which could trigger an episode due to Luke’s fear of needles. Keeping his routines intact is next to impossible. Doctors and nurses have created picture books to help Luke better understand how he will switch between exams.

In the months after hearing Lukes’ diagnosis, Abbey cried a lot. Behind the scenes at tournaments, she began to think about her brother, who is the person she is closest to. But when she got to the field, it faded away.

The tennis court was my escape, she said.

Two months after Lukes ‘diagnosis, Abbey Wimbledon, along with Pepperdine, won the signed Savannah Broadus for the girls’ doubles championship. She returned with a glittering silver trophy.

Luke doesn’t understand the prestige of Wimbledon and the other tennis grand slams, but he saw the trophy and knew it meant something good. He told Abbey congratulations.

Even the little things, dinners where he’s happy and smiling, that’s a party in itself for me, she said.

When Luke began his treatment, Abbey considered staying closer to home for school. North Carolina, North Carolina State, Duke, and Wake Forest all have elite tennis programs. This was a matter of life or death in her family, she reasoned.

It was, her mother said, but Lukes’ life wasn’t the only thing to think about. Go to UCLA, Denise told her daughter. Go change the world.

Her brother wants her to go where she can go and do her best and have the chance to play for a great organization, Denise said. She was destined to be there.

Luke visits the hospital for monthly check-ups and is treated at the University of North Carolina. The Tar Heels are the # 1 ranked women’s tennis team in the country. Luke wears a UCLA hat every time he enters the hospital.

::

Several years ago, Rance Brown, who has been an assistant at UCLA for 24 years, received a call from another coach. I have a girlfriend, Brown recalls the saying of Butch Young. She hits the ball quite well.

That turned out to be an understatement.

The moment Brown and Sampras watched Webster Abbey in person, they knew she could play for UCLA. The 5-foot-9 prospect had raw power in her shots and had a toughness they couldn’t learn. They offered her a scholarship on the spot.

As a freshman, Abbey earned All-American status with an 11-1 record in double matches and 23-3 overall. The Bruins, ranked No. 2, had their best season since winning the NCAA title in 2014, until it was derailed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Instead of finishing her freshman season, Abbey went home. Luke, who thought Abbey wouldn’t be back until June, was perplexed by the whole pandemic.

Luke noticed that Matthew was no longer attending school. Everyone wore the same masks he’d worn since 2019. Denise wondered if Luke thought everyone had gotten just as sick as he was.

Lukes’ personal quarantine began nearly a year before the world followed. Unable to go out or socialize due to his compromised immune system, Luke is almost scared of his own shadow at this point, Denise joked. When a butterfly flies by, it screams and crouches.

But he was an active kid before he was diagnosed with cancer. In an effort to get him out again, Denise cooperated Make a wish to have a multi-sports field built in the family yard. There is room for basketball, tennis, pickle ball and badminton.

For the first time in two years, Luke feels like a normal kid, Abbey said. Seeing her brothers’ continued progress reminds her of the blessings she receives at UCLA.

Abbey Forbes leans over to her brother, Luke, in a family photo taken when they were children. (Thanks to the Forbes family)

All the fears and all the rough handling made me realize that while this year didn’t typically look like how I might have wanted it, I am very grateful to be here, she said. I am healthy and my brother is still there and played a season.

Gratitude was the driving force of the abbeys this season. Seeing Lukes fight inspired her to fight even harder on the field.

After the team has practiced, it’s common to see Abbey alone on the field, sophomore Sasha Vagramov said. Knowing that the NCAA individual tournament follows the team event, Forbes bought a treadmill for the apartment she shares with teammate Elysia Bolton to prepare for the month-long championship season.

It’s that kind of tenacity that makes Brown believe Forbes can become the second UCLA woman to win an NCAA singles title.

You can learn Xs and Os, but that [competitiveness]”I feel like she’s the best in the country,” said Brown. I really feel like Abbey is the toughest tennis player out there.

That kind of drive is rare for a young player, Brown said. He sees it more often from international athletes who have more worldly views. She’s only 20, but Abbey is more sensible than her years, Denise said. Growing up with a sibling with special needs requires that growth.

Through Luke, Abbey learned about the autism community and is now studying political science with a minor in disability studies. Maybe tennis will take her to the professional tour. Maybe she’s taking the LSATs after school. But for that she has an unchecked box.

My primary goal is to win a national championship, she said, to win as much as possible for the Bruins, for Stella, for the entire program.

And for Luke. He may not understand the depth of what his sister could achieve with an NCAA title ending a nearly two-decade drought in singles at UCLA or a six-year dry spell for the team, but he will see the trophy . He knows that trophies are good things.