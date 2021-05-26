Sports
Cubs Joc Pederson hits two homers vs. Pirates as the scorching streak continues
PITTSBURGH Cubs outfielder Joc Pederson admitted that his wife is not a big fan of his newly grown mustache. But if he keeps hitting homeruns, he can try to last a little longer.
She’s on me, Pederson said, laughing. I better not go 0-fer. I’m just messing around. It’s all fun.
Pederson shed a tear in May and has given the Cubs a significant boost since coming off the injured list. His presence at the top of the line-up has added to what started to look like a dynamic attack.
Pederson reinforced that offense in the Cubs’ 4-3 victory against the Pirates on Tuesday, with no doubt hitting two homers in the triumph.
Pederson got the Cubs on the board after the Pirates took an early 3-0 lead against righthanded Jake Arrieta. He fought and worked the count to 3-2, before hitting a sky-high solo homer to make it 3-1 in the third inning.
A great game for him today, said manager David Ross. We started out a little listless. Picked us up there with the big home run to get us on the board, then of course the home run with two runs to tie it [in the fifth] was really fun.
I think he just found his timing. This is the type of playoff player you will see when locked up. He looks really good now. He swings the bat as good as anyone else.
Pederson’s homer in the fifth was a 401-foot, two-run blast that tied the score 3-3. It was the 16th multihomer game in Pedersons career.
Anthony Rizzo gave the Cubs the lead later in the inning with an RBI-single that scored Javy Baez, who doubled.
Pederson ended his night with a third extra basehit, a double in the ninth.
Pedersons’ hot streak didn’t start with him trying to hit the ball out of the baseball field. It started with him taking the ball the other way, guiding the pitches away from the squad to left field. Not only did the ball find the run consistently, but the hits also started to fall in.
I hit a few balls really hard for a while and nothing went up in the air, Pederson said. Just some singles, but it is what it is. I didn’t want to go there and try to do more and get away from what was successful. Trust that it will come on time.
He was right. It was only a matter of time before his great power began to emerge.
Pederson hits .370 in May and has hit three home runs in the past five days. After a frigid April, he has improved his season line to .267 / .343 / .431.
I was lucky enough to get a few fields today that I could drive out of the baseball field and just took the same approach: hit the ball hard and get on base and do what I can to help the team win, Pederson said. We were on a really good stretch at this point.
As for his new look, whether it’s the reason for his recent success or not, Pederson has a message for those who can’t see his faintly visible mustache.
Don’t come up to me like that, he said. Look at that thing. Sorry, I can’t grow great. This is all I have. It’s hard work. But it is there. I need the right lighting.
