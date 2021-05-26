The rant continues: Azharuddin disapproves of Hyderabad Cricket Association’s appointments | Cricket News





HYDERABAD: In what appears to be a well-known story of late, the Hyderabad Cricket Association, President Mohd Azharuddin on Wednesday denounced Secretary R Vijayanand’s decision to issue letters of appointment to appointees of the various committees.

The secretary, along with the other members of the Apex Council, had delivered the letters on the Gymkhana grounds on Wednesday morning. Vijayanand said the selection committee for women and the senior selection committee for men will be finalized by the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC).

The names given under the women’s selection committee are only under consideration and have not yet been finalized, Vijayanand said. We just continue with the decisions of the general body. If someone is not happy with it, there is nothing that can be done, he added.

Persons named in the press release may realize that their appointment is not valid according to the procedures established by the rules and regulations of the HCA. I therefore do not recognize these appointments, Azharuddin said.

I cannot be held liable as Chair of the HCA and Member of the Apex Council for any commitment, promise, compensation, fee or any other financial benefit remitted to you through the invalid letter as a right to you under your appointment, he said.

Cricket may fall victim unintentionally, but this culture of cronyism, where positions in the association are used to indulge power groups to bolster the vote bank, has prevailed over the years. I will not stop this during my tenure, said the former India skipper.

The different committees:

CAC: MV Narasimha Rao, Sudeep Tyagi, Sravanthi Naidu.

Cricket talent committee: Arshad Ayub, Noel David, Vivek Jaisimha, Diana David.

Junior selection committee: Ehtesham Ali Khan, Indersekhar Reddy, Anwar Ahmed, Habeeb Ahmed.

Umpires committee: A Nandakishore, Parthasarathy, Ravi Teja, Elangovan, Syed Saleem.

Senior tournament committee: CJ Srinivas, Syed Moizuddin, Jaggulal, Vaidyanathan, Bhavanarayan.

Tours and fixtures, technical committee: Vijay Mohan Raj, Ramana Murthy, Surya Prakash, D Narsingh Rao, Irshad Ali, MA Moiz.

TTL board: M Narender Gold, Srinivas Reddy. Field Committee: Ashok Makhija, Rajender Yadav, Baldev Kumar, Yogesh Mehta, Sunil Kumar.

Otherwise competent committee: Mazhar Ali Khan, Chandu.

Managers: Vikram Mansingh (media), Chitti Sridhar (technical and financial), Srinivas Pattapu (infrastructure and law).

Suggested names for the selection committee for women: Ana Maria, Revathi, Nehar Fathima, Suneetha, Sangeetha.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos