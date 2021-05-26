Sports
LSU’s Corley, Xaviers Perez headline 2020-21 LSWA All-Louisiana tennis teams – Crescent City Sports
HAMMOND, LA LSU senior Paris Corley and Xavier junior Santiago Perez took home the highest individual honors in the Louisiana Sports Writers Association College Tennis Teams 2020-21, released by the LSWA on Wednesday.
Corley was named the Louisiana Womens Tennis Player of the Year, while Perez earned the awards for the men’s player of the year.
An All-Southeastern Conference performer and a competitor in the NCAA Singles Championships, Corley led the Tigers in singles and doubles victories. Born in New Mexico, The Grants finished her collegiate career with a record 19-4 in singles, scoring as high as No. 40 in the ITA national singles rankings. In doubles she teamed up with LSWA Player of the Year 2019-20 and fellow senior Taylor Bridges for an overall score of 20-6.
Corley and Bridges were joined on the first team by the New Orleans duo of junior Lina Hohnhold and sophomore Ank Vullings, as well as Xavier senior Angela Charles-Alfred and ULM senior Madalina Grigoriu.
Hohnhold was selected as Louisiana Newcomer of the Year after finishing 12-1 in singles this spring. The Haan, Germany was named Southland Conference Newcomer of the Year and earned first-team All-Southland efforts in its first season with the Privateers following a transfer from Memphis.
Xaviers Valentina Largacha was named the Womens Freshman of the Year. In her debut season, the Cali, Columbia-native posted a 12-4 singles and a 13-7 doubles en route to taking the honors of the All-Southern States Athletic Conference from the first team.
Xaviers Alan Green and New Orleans Burzis Kanga shared the LSWA Womens Coach of the Year award. Green, the SSAC Coach of the Year, led a Xavier team that ranked third in the NAIA National Coaches poll after winning the regular season and Southern states tournament titles. Kanga earned the Southland Conference Coach of the Year award after leading the UNO to part of the regular season title, the programs that were for the first time since joining the SLC.
Perez led the men’s side as the United States’ best player, finishing 21-6 in singles and 19-6 in doubles this season. The All-Southern States Athletic Conference’s first roster is the No. 3 singles player in the NAIA national rankings.
Perez and senior teammate Shaikh Abdullah were joined on the first team by LSU freshmen Ronald Hohmann, UL Lafayette freshmen Ivailo Keremedchiev, as well as freshman Max Heinzel and junior Marcel Volz’s New Orleans duo.
Volz was also named LSWA Newcomer of the Year. In his first season in the Big Easy, the native of Iffezheim, Germany, was 10-1 in singles this spring on his way to the title of Southland Newcomer of the Year, claiming first-team recognition throughout the conference.
LSU’s Benjamin Ambrosio and Xaviers Juan Varon shared the honor for Mens Freshman of the Year. Ambrosio was 9-6 in singles this spring, while Varon and teammate Juan Ramirez made up the No. 6 doubles nationally at NAIA level.
Green was named the LSWA Mens Tennis Coach of the Year after leading Xavier to a 13-10 record and a No. 6 national rankings in the NAIA.
The 2020-21 All-Louisiana tennis teams were selected by the state’s sports information directors. SIDs were not allowed to vote for nominees from their own institutions.
2020-21 LSWA All-Louisiana tennis teams
Men
First team
Ronald Hohmann, LSU
Santiago Perez, Xavier
Ivailo Keremedchiev, UL Lafayette
Max Heinzel, New Orleans
Marcel Volz, New Orleans
Shaikh Abdullah, Xavier
Second team
Rafael Wagner, LSU
Boris Kozlov, LSU
Johannes Klein, New Orleans
Austin Fox, New Orleans
Benjamin Ambrosio, LSU
Nick Watson, LSU
Player of the Year: Santiago Perez, Xavier
Newcomer of the Year: Marcel Volz, New Orleans
Co-Freshmen of the Year: Juan Varon, Xavier; Benjamin Ambrosio, LSU (shared)
Coach of the Year: Alan Green, Xavier
Ladies
First team
Paris Corley, LSU
Lina Hohnhold, New Orleans
Angela Charles-Alfred, Xavier
Ank Fillings, New Orleans
Taylor Bridges, LSU
Madalina Grigoriu, ULM
Second team
Safiya Carrington, LSU
Putri Insani, Southeast Louisiana
Floriane Picaut, UL Lafayette
Alexia Romero, Louisiana Tech
Lailaa Bashir, Xavier
Kyra Akinnibi, Xavier
Honorable Mention: Farah Baklouti, Xavier; Nina Geissler, LSU; Emilija Dancetovic, Northwestern State; Samantha Bucykx, LSU; Salma Abdelrahim, New Orleans; Lea Alguacil, New Orleans; Ilana Tetruashvili, Louisiana Tech; Lucy Carpenter, Loyola
Player of the Year: Paris Corley, LSU
Newcomer of the Year: Lina Hohnhold, New Orleans
Freshman of the Year: Valentina Largacha, Xavier
Co-Coaches of the Year: Alan Green, Xavier; Burzis Kanga, New Orleans
