The best Chinese liver surgeon dies a year before 100 years

Ti Gong

Patients, students, colleagues and civilians in Shanghai braved the rain this morning to say goodbye to Wu Mengchao, known as the “father of Chinese hepatobiliary surgery,” who died on May 22 at the age of 99.

A long line of people dressed in black came to the Shanghai Longhua Funeral Parlor and laid flowers on a memorial site.

“I now live 23 years thanks to Wu. I will remember his skill and morality for life,” said a former Wu patient, nicknamed Luo, 71, who was diagnosed with liver cancer in 1998 and rejected by many hospitals. . Wu later performed a successful operation and healed him.

“He has given me a second chance at life,” said Luo in tears.

Chen Xunru, 80, one of the first graduate students to study under Wu, said goodbye to his mentor from southwestern Yunnan province.

“Wu was very strict with us despite the bad research conditions at the time,” Chen recalls.

Sun Qihong, another of Wu’s students, said he wished his teacher could finally get some rest.

“We will continue to fight liver cancer, which he fought for most of his life,” said Sun. He is conducting scientific research in Hangzhou in neighboring Zhejiang province after returning from postgraduate studies in the United States.

Wu, an academic at the Chinese Academy of Sciences, established a unique system of liver surgery and devoted nearly eight decades to saving lives. He continued to work into his nineties, seeing patients and performing surgeries until two years ago.

In 2005, Wu was honored with China’s best science and technology award. He created the theoretical foundation for liver surgery in China and developed more than 30 medical innovations. Under his leadership, the diagnosis, cure and survival rates of liver surgery in China reached the highest standard in the world.

Wu was born in Minqing District of Fujian Province in southeastern China. He enrolled at Tongji University’s School of Medicine (currently Tongji Medical College of Huazhong University of Science and Technology) in 1943 and after graduation began working in No. 1 Affiliated Hospital of the Second Military Medical University (Changhai Hospital).

He saved the lives of some 15,000 patients throughout his career. One liver cancer patient survived a record 45 years after surgery.

Years he spent in the operating room left his fingers and toes permanently deformed.

When he retired in 2019 at the age of 97, Wu said, “The four right choices to return to my homeland, study medicine, and join the military and the Communist Party of China really made me feel better. to realize the value of my life. “

He added, “I will continue to see patients, perform surgeries, and relive patients’ pain for as long as my health permits.”

In 2018, when he was 96 years old, Wu removed a 10-centimeter-long tumor from a patient’s liver.

At the age of 5, Wu went to Malaysia with his family. He helped his father cook rice noodles and collect rubber.

Later Wu donated money and encouraged other overseas Chinese to support the Chinese war of resistance against Japanese aggression (1931-1945). A telegram of appreciation from Chairman Mao Zedong and General Zhu De reinforced his determination to return to China.

He was recruited by Tongji University Middle School in Yunnan Province and later studied medicine at the university’s medical school.

Wu joined the CPC and the People’s Liberation Army in 1956. In the same year, he decided to focus on hepatobiliary surgery under the guidance of his mentor Qiu Fazu, the ‘father of Chinese surgery’.

China has a high rate of liver cancer, with more than half of the 620,000 new cases worldwide. The field of prevention and treatment of liver cancers remained untouched in China in the 1950s.

Wu was inspired by a foreign expert who claimed that it took China at least three decades to reach the global average standard in liver surgery.

Together with colleague Fang Zhiyang, he first translated an English version of “Introducing Hepatobiliary Surgery”. The book was published in 1958 as China’s first medical publication in this field.

In 1959 Wu melted table tennis balls and injected the material into a liver to create the first detailed liver specimen in the country. After examining more than 100 such specimens, he created the innovative principle of dividing the liver into “five leaves and four sections” for the convenience of surgery.

He performed the first successful hepatobiliary surgery in China the same year by removing a tumor from a patient’s liver.

Wu also developed a method to stop blood in the liver at normal temperatures for 15 minutes during surgery. It became the easiest, most efficient, and safest method for hepatobiliary surgery. Previously, patients had to be anesthetized under low temperature before liver surgery.

In February 1963 he gained a nationwide reputation for removing a tumor in the middle leaf of the liver, which was a restricted area for surgery due to the extremely high risk. The first operation in the world took six hours.

As of 2011, he had performed more than 400 such surgeries with a 97.3 percent success rate.

In 1975, Wu set a new record by removing an 18 kilogram tumor from the liver of a patient in Xi’an, Shaanxi province. The patient lived healthy for 40 years after the 12-hour operation.

Wu is said to be the world’s only doctor over 90 who still performed operations. Just three years ago, he performed an average of three surgeries a day. He said his heart felt empty when he didn’t enter the operating room for a few days.

After winning the national scientific award, Wu donated the prize of 6 million yuan (US $ 936,600) to the country and, along with six other academics, submitted a proposal on hepatitis and liver cancer research. The project has been cited as an important topic of scientific research in China.

He said his greatest desire was to cultivate more professionals with better skills. He trained more than 200 specialists, including several academics and top scientists, who have become the main force behind hepatobiliary surgery in China.

In 2010, a small planet was named after Wu in honor of his achievements.

