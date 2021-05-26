Rangers place OR David Dahl on the injured list, call out wild batter in OR Jason Martin

The Rangers put outfielder David Dahl on the injured list with a bruise to the rib cage after crashing into the wall on Tuesday in Texas’ second inning 11-5 loss to the Angels. Texas called out OF Jason Martin, who had a 1,167 OPS with seven home runs in 53 at-bats in Triple-A Round Rock. He will be available to play on Wednesday.

To give Martin a spot on the 40-man roster, pitcher Kohei Arihara was moved to the 60-day IL. Dahl stayed in the game after his crash on Tuesday, but was seen by the trainers later in the game after a clumsy swing. He was eventually replaced in the right field by Charlie Culberson. Woodward said there are concerns he broke a rib.

Martin, 25, briefly played in the Majors for the Pirates. He has a career .200 batter without home runs and two RBI in 45 at bats. Woodward was asked before the game if the team would consider calling Martin should Dahl go to the IL.

He’s been phenomenal, Woodward said. Not just in terms of numbers, but in general. … In the batter’s box, he’s a wild one. He doesn’t take anything for granted.

Martin sidestepped a few other outfield options with his strong play. Eli White was like the 27th man for the Rangers and got the first look at the big league-level. But he struggled a lot offensively. OR Delino DeShields also hits .365 in Triple-A. But the Rangers went with Martin for the occasion. He is a versatile outfielder who can play in all three places.