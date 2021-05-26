Lydia Greenway aims to “uncover diamonds in the rough” with the new Girls Cricket Club platform

Lydia Greenway didn’t even know that an England team was growing up. There were no broadcasts on TV, no radio coverage, and minimal acknowledgment of its existence by the press.

It has come a long way since then, but there is still work to be done. That is why the former English player has launched her new initiative – Girls Cricket Club. A platform aimed at accelerating the growth of women’s cricket around the world through the sharing of knowledge, resources and opportunities.

While opportunities in schools, clubs and counties are more common than ever before, Greenway emphasizes that there are still “clusters of girls who feel isolated.”

Speaking to GiveMeSport Women, the 35-year-old says, “They may be the only girl, or just one of the few girls in any area who play cricket, be it at their club or at school.





“So basically it’s just to create a great community where people can get involved and eventually develop as cricketers, but also as people, because I think getting together with like-minded people can be a really nice environment to be in. to be.”

It is a community not only based in the UK. Greenway has assembled a board of 16 people from around the world and has plans to expand even further.

‘So we have people from Africa. We are also chatting with some people from Asia and of course in Australia, New Zealand and of course in the UK. And I think what everyone brings is just different perspectives on how girl cricket can be successful and different experiences too.

“We have people from schools, organizations, people from clubs and then people who have played in World Cups and won World Cups. So we have been very specific with who we approached and we absolutely want to add something to that as well. “





It’s worth noting that, amid a time when women’s cricket is struggling due to the coronavirus pandemic, Greenway has still found a way to get this project started.

On Tuesday, June 1, a skills session will be held via Zoom, with a special guest appearance from England’s Captain Heather Knight. Of course, this is noticeably different from normal circumstances, but the Ashes winner thinks online coaching can actually help reach a wider audience.

“I think the best thing about it is that you could be in Devon, you could be in the Scottish Highlands, you could be somewhere in Europe and you can still log in and meet the current English ladies captain, Heather Knight.”

Greenway’s latest project will seek to partner with one of its other initiatives – Cricket for Girls. This focuses on schools and giving taster sessions and master classes to young children, but also puts an emphasis on supporting teachers.

“I think it is very important that we concentrate on the teachers,” emphasizes the former hitter.

“Because if the teachers are equipped and able to deliver cricket, then that makes for a much more sustainable program, instead of when we are gone and we leave. [and] then there is no one else to deal with it. “

There will also be other ways to identify talented young female cricketers. Girls Cricket Club is launching a match at Trent Bridge soon, looking for the game’s next great all-rounder.

With more details to follow in June, Greenway says it will follow a similar format to the NFL Combination, where different skills will be put to the test in a number of drills.

“By making it an all-round competition, we can summarize all the skills of the game and its athletic element. Because we’d love to find the girl who may never have played the game before, but maybe she just comes in and just gets the biggest throw, or she can hit the ball farther than everyone else.

“So it’s just that chance to hopefully uncover some diamonds in the rough, but also to encourage the other girls who are already involved to keep going.”

Today’s game already has an abundance of talented all-rounders. Sophie Devine, Nat Sciver and Ellyse Perry are just a few of the world famous names that continue to impress. And while they may not know yet, the next global superstar is out there.

For Greenway, it was her father who helped her into the game as a teenager. Had this not been the case, the England centurion might never have played for her country. In this way, the ex-player is even more determined to give opportunities to young girls now and will not stop until everyone has had a chance to discover his love for cricket.

