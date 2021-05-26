Chiapas Table Tennis wins 13 places for the 2021 Conade Nationals





The Chiapaneca Table Tennis Selection had one of its best performances in the Macro Regional towards the Conade 2021 National Games, winning 13 places for the sports show that will take place in June in the city of Guadalajara, Jalisco. The state delegation coach, Leonel Alejandro Hernndez, said he was satisfied with the athletes’ efforts in this competition, reaching third position of the medal table and taking to the national podium 13 times. He emphasized that among the results this match brought, the state players were awarded two first places by teams, and individually the selected players finished in the top three places in their respective categories. Hernndez indicated that table tennis continues to grow in the state, and one of the medium-term goals is hoping that more athletes will continue to outdo these championships; since a historic bronze medal was awarded by the Diego Abarca Committee in 2019. The coach pointed out that he has great confidence in this group of young people who will proudly represent the state at the first edition of the Conade National Games. Finally, he announced that he will plan a program of activities for the selected individuals, considering an earlier camp before traveling to the city of Guadalajara, Jalisco, to participate in the competition. CLASSIFIED TO THE NATIONAL CONADE 2021 WOMEN 13 TO 15 YEARS Mara Fernanda, Diana Lpez, Valeria Velsquez and Gracia Ruiz MAN 13 TO 15 YEARS Diego Abarca, Aldo Ziga, Adolfo Escobar and Daniel Estrada. FEMALE 16-19 YEARS OLD Circe Sarahi MAN 16 TO 19 Mauricio Lpez, Pedro Snchez and Ivn Paniagua MAN 20 TO 21 YEARS Martin Paniagua







