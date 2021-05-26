Ravens QB Lamar Jackson says he loves Baltimore and hopes something will happen soon with contract renewal





OWINGS MILLS, Madam – Lamar Jackson isn’t sure when he’ll sign a contract extension with the Baltimore Ravens. All the former NFL MVP knows is that he wants to stay with the organization that drafted him for a long time. “I’d love to stay here forever,” Jackson said after the off-season practice on Wednesday. ‘I love Baltimore. I like the whole organization. I love everyone in the building. Hopefully we will make sure that something happens as soon as possible. ‘ In his initial comments about his off-season contract, Jackson said he had spoken with Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta about an extension a month or two ago. Jackson, 24, is arguably the best bargain in the NFL. He is scheduled to make $ 1.77 million in base salary this season, which ranks 23rd out of all quarterbacks. His salary will rise to $ 23.1 million in 2022, when he enters his option for the fifth year and the final contract year.

1 Related Jackson’s extension is expected to make him one of the highest paid players in the game. In the past year, Patrick Mahomes ($ 45 million a season average) and Dak Prescott ($ 40 million a year) have signed the two richest quarterback deals. Neither Jackson nor the Ravens have set a timetable for when a new deal could be struck. “I’m really focused on the season, and I’m focused on trying to win,” said Jackson. ‘I’m not really concerned whether it will be done this year or next year. We will see. We do not know yet.’ This is the first year in which the top quarterbacks in the concept class of 2018 – Jackson, Josh Allen and Baker Mayfield – can negotiate an extension. Unlike those other quarterbacks, Jackson never had a cop. Asked if he would represent himself in this blockbuster hit, Jackson said, “Maybe. We will see.’ Selected with the last pick of the first round three years ago, Jackson has won more games (30) than any other NFL quarterback since taking over from Baltimore as starter midway through the 2018 season, becoming the second unanimous MVP in 2019 in the competition. He is the first player in NFL history to pass 5,000 yards and rush 2,500 yards in his first three seasons. Raven’s wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown, one of Jackson’s best friends on the team, said contract talks aren’t really being discussed. “I think the most we’re talking about is the Super Bowl,” said Brown. “I’m pretty sure Lamar wants to stay here. The Ravens want him here. If we win a Super Bowl, anyone can stay here. ” In April, DeCosta said the team would work “tirelessly” after drafting a new deal with Jackson. “At some point, we will hopefully have good news for everyone,” the GM said last month

