Best cricket sledding of all time: the top 5 ever

Sledging has been a common practice in cricket, as have batting and bowling. This may sound strange, but the “art”, if you could call it that, dates back to the late 1800s during the days of Charles Bannerman. It’s fair to say it makes the game a lot stronger and brings a lot of excitement to the table. In this article, we’ll explore five of the best cricket sledges of all time.
You’ve probably heard of some of these, but do you know the context behind them?
5. Andrew Flintoff v Tino Best
It was 2004 and the West Indies toured England. Tino Best had just tried some big sixes and was swinging wildly. Being a lower order batsman, it was likely he would try to score some quick runs for his team. Andrew Flintoff, who was standing by the slip at the time, said, “Watch the windows Tino.”
Best tried to hit the ball into the pavilion again and was thrown clean. Flintoff and the rest of his England teammates stood there laughing, while the batter had to return to the dressing room.
Andrew Flintoff vs Tino Best is number five on our list of “Top 5 Best Cricket Sleighs of All Time.”
4. Viv Richards v Sunil Gavaksar
West Indies played against India in a test match and for some strange reason Sunil Gavaskar had decided not to open the batter, he watched as both makeshift openers were turned down for a duck and then came out to hit number three,
Viv Richards, who was halfway through the game, subtly dragged him and said, “It doesn’t matter when you come and hit Sunny, the score is always zero!”
Viv Richards vs Sunil Gavaskar is number four on our list of “Top 5 Best Cricket Sleighs of All Time.”
3. Mark Waugh to James Ormond
It was 2001 and Mark Waugh had just finished hitting. He was in the slipcordon during England’s innings. As one of the best slip fielders and batsmen in the world at the time, Waugh thought he had the license to say what he wanted to less experienced players.
Jimmy Ormond on his test debut in the 2001 Ashes was on the receiving end. Mark Waugh sled him and said, “Mate, what are you doing hitting? Are you in no way good enough to represent England?” To which Ormond subtly replied, “Maybe not, but at least I’m the best cricketer in my family ! “
Jimmy Ormond vs. Mark Waugh is number three on our list of “Top 5 Greatest Cricket Sleighs of All Time.”
2. Steve Waugh to Herschelle Gibbs
Before the Cricket World Cup in 1999, South Africa was thought to be the favorites to win the tournament, thanks to the talent they possessed. They had a world-class team, headed by all-round stars such as Jacques Kallis, Lance Kluesener and Shaun Pollock.
During the group stage, Herschelle Gibbs caught Steve Waugh then attempted a “childish” party, throwing the ball out before completing the catch and dropping it instead. At this point Waugh turned to him and said, “Mate, you just dropped the World Cup.”
As it turns out, Waugh later admits he didn’t say that, but no one really knows the truth behind it!
Herschelle Gibbs vs. Steve Waugh is number two on our list of “Top 5 Best Cricket Sleighs of All Time.”
1. Daryll Cullinan vs Shane Warne
Shane Warne had a hot streak against Daryll Cullinan. He had released him several times in the past and in 1998 he licked his lips to bowl to the South African batsman again. Cullinan walked to the crease and wary when Warney’s voice came, “I’ve been waiting four years for a chance to humiliate your buddy.”
To which Daryll Cullinan replied, “Well, it looks like you ate it!”
Daryll Cullinan vs. Shane Warne is number one on our list of “Top 5 Best Cricket Sleighs of All Time.”
