Human Tennis ranked 65th in the latest ITA poll for a new program record

TEMPE, Ariz. The FGCU men’s tennis team will close the 2021 season with a 65th place in the latest ITA poll, setting a new program record that was previously number 75 in 2015.

“This team has achieved so much this year with so few opportunities,” said the head coach CJ Weber . “The win over Miami was our highest quality win in program history and it also led to our highest school ranking, reaching number 52. It was a difficult and challenging year, but these guys were determined to do their best in spite of all the COVID. distractions. The group really started to get together at the end. I would have liked to have another month with them to see what they could have done, but in the end we just ran out of time. At the end of that day, this team continued is committed to success, both on and off the field! “

FGCU finished the season 8-6, setting a 5-1 record in ASUN play to emerge from the South Division as the number 1 seed in the regular season against two top 25 teams at Texas A&M and UCF was standing. In the ASUN tournament, the Eagles defeated North Florida and Kennesaw State to reach their fourth ASUN Finals before falling to North’s No. 1 seed Liberty.

As the highest ranked player of the ASUN, Magnus Johnson earned the league’s automatic qualifier for the NCAA Singles Championship Tournament. Johnson (Naples, Fla./UCF), ranked No. 88, faced No. 21 Baylor’s Adrian Boitan (national runner-up) in the round of 64 and fell in three sets (1-6, 6-4, 3- 6) last Sunday evening. The ASUN Player and Freshman of the Year was the second Eagle to compete in the NCAA Singles Championship (Jordi Vives, 2014).

FGCU is led by three-time ASUN Coach of the YearCJ Weber,who has coached 32 ASUN All-Conference selections since joining the Green and Blue in 2011. In his seventh year, Weber has a 103-87 (.541) overall record and a 43-19 (.672) record in ASUN play. In 2014-15, Weber led the Eagles to their first-ever ASUN Championship and first-ever ASUN Regular Season title after a program-best 17 wins. In his third season, Weber led Jordi Vives to a No. 35 national rankings, an unbeaten streak of 14 games and the round of 32 in the 2014 NCAA tournament – the program’s first appearance. The Eagles completed a perfect ASUN regular season in both 2015 and 2016, finishing with conference titles and a Coach of the Year award for Weber. FGCU again won the 2017 ASUN Championship and made its second NCAA appearance. The Eagles returned to the mountaintop by claiming the regular season and 2019 tournament championships. Weber earned his third ASUN Coach of the Year award, leading the Green and Blue to their third trip to the NCAA Tournament.

