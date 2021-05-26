Sports
Smart Court (sports) market analysis 2019, future opportunities and market forecast to 2027 – the courier
Global Smart Court (sports) market: introduction
Smart Court (sport) can be defined as a cloud-based sports video and analysis platform technology that enables live streaming, detailed stats on shots played, line calling and instant video replays from multiple angles. The main requirement of a smart court is an interactive touch screen kiosk along with automated HD cameras.
Smart court (sports) technology is mainly used in indoor games that capture the type, trajectory, speed, spin and movements of the player by applying advanced image processing and analytical algorithms. Games in which smart (sports) technology can be implemented include tennis, basketball, badminton, table tennis and more.
Global Smart Court (sports) market dynamics
Better acceptance of smart technologies in sports that stimulate market growth
Increasing number of sporting events
All over the world, the number of sporting events and the public’s involvement in sports has increased. This has led to an increase in the use of smart technologies in sporting events. Smart Court provides a better analytical platform and an accurate analysis of the sporting event. The focus on improving athletes’ performance is driving the growth of the smart court (sports) market.
Significant improvement in audience engagement
Public involvement in live sports has increased due to the increase in personal disposable income. The smart track (sport) has enabled a better viewing experience for the public as it features automated HD cameras that give a realistic experience while viewing the event. Audience preference is also shifting towards high quality viewing experiences, driving demand for smart court (sports).
Worldwide Smart Court (sports) market competitive landscape
- In July 2019, Sportradar and PlaySight Interactive LTD entered into a strategic partnership to bring automated manufacturing and AI technology to the basketball court.
- In April 2018, Chinese peer-to-peer lenders CreditEase and SoftBank invested nearly $ 21 million in PlaySight Interactive LTD (an Israeli company). This would help the company expand its business in Asia.
Wingfield
Founded in 2016, Wingfield is strongly focused on delivering smart court technology in tennis and making tennis a smart sport. The system is a combination of hardware and artificial intelligence and keeps score, analyzes shots and provides personalized feedback right after the matches
PlaySight Interactive LTD
Founded in 2010, PlaySight Interactive LTD is headquartered in Kfar Saba, Israel. The company is developing smart court technology that allows players and coaches to use multi-angle video and proprietary analytics to improve performance on the pitch. The company offers its services in 25 sports, including tennis, basketball, soccer, football and volleyball. The main users of the technology are sports associations such as Golden State Warriors and the United States Tennis Association.
Global Smart Court (sports) market: segmentation
The global smart court (sports) market can be segmented based on:
- Component
- Sport type
- Region
Global Smart Court (sports) market, per component
Based on component, the global smart court (sports) market can be divided into:
- Hardware
- Software
- Services
Worldwide Smart Court (sports) market, per sport type
Based on the type of sport, the global smart court (sports) market can be divided into:
- Tennis
- Basketball
- Football
- Basketball
- Volley-ball
- Ice hockey
- Swimming
- Martial arts
- Table tennis
- Badminton
- Others (handball, squash)
Our main underpinning is the 4-Quadrant Framework EIRS which provides a detailed visualization of four elements:
- CustomerE.xperience Maps
- Iinsights and tools based on data-driven research
- UsableR.results to meet all business priorities
- S.strategic frameworks to stimulate the growth trajectory
The study aims to evaluate current and future growth prospects, untapped paths, factors determining their revenue potential, and global market demand and consumption patterns by categorizing them into a regional assessment.
The following regional segments are discussed in detail:
- North America
- Asia Pacific
- Europe
- Latin America
- The Middle East and Africa
The EIRS quadrant framework in the report summarizes our broad spectrum of data-driven research and advice for CXOs to help them make better decisions for their business and remain leaders.
