Smart Court (sports) market analysis 2019, future opportunities and market forecast to 2027 – the courier

Global Smart Court (sports) market: introduction

Smart Court (sport) can be defined as a cloud-based sports video and analysis platform technology that enables live streaming, detailed stats on shots played, line calling and instant video replays from multiple angles. The main requirement of a smart court is an interactive touch screen kiosk along with automated HD cameras.

Smart court (sports) technology is mainly used in indoor games that capture the type, trajectory, speed, spin and movements of the player by applying advanced image processing and analytical algorithms. Games in which smart (sports) technology can be implemented include tennis, basketball, badminton, table tennis and more.

Get a sample copy of at: https://www.transparantiemarktresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=74320

To understand how our report can make a difference to your business strategy,Request a brochure

Global Smart Court (sports) market dynamics

Better acceptance of smart technologies in sports that stimulate market growth

Increasing number of sporting events

All over the world, the number of sporting events and the public’s involvement in sports has increased. This has led to an increase in the use of smart technologies in sporting events. Smart Court provides a better analytical platform and an accurate analysis of the sporting event. The focus on improving athletes’ performance is driving the growth of the smart court (sports) market.

Significant improvement in audience engagement

Public involvement in live sports has increased due to the increase in personal disposable income. The smart track (sport) has enabled a better viewing experience for the public as it features automated HD cameras that give a realistic experience while viewing the event. Audience preference is also shifting towards high quality viewing experiences, driving demand for smart court (sports).

Worldwide Smart Court (sports) market competitive landscape

In July 2019, Sportradar and PlaySight Interactive LTD entered into a strategic partnership to bring automated manufacturing and AI technology to the basketball court.

In April 2018, Chinese peer-to-peer lenders CreditEase and SoftBank invested nearly $ 21 million in PlaySight Interactive LTD (an Israeli company). This would help the company expand its business in Asia.

Wingfield

Founded in 2016, Wingfield is strongly focused on delivering smart court technology in tennis and making tennis a smart sport. The system is a combination of hardware and artificial intelligence and keeps score, analyzes shots and provides personalized feedback right after the matches

PlaySight Interactive LTD

Founded in 2010, PlaySight Interactive LTD is headquartered in Kfar Saba, Israel. The company is developing smart court technology that allows players and coaches to use multi-angle video and proprietary analytics to improve performance on the pitch. The company offers its services in 25 sports, including tennis, basketball, soccer, football and volleyball. The main users of the technology are sports associations such as Golden State Warriors and the United States Tennis Association.

Global Smart Court (sports) market: segmentation

The global smart court (sports) market can be segmented based on:

Component

Sport type

Region

Global Smart Court (sports) market, per component

Based on component, the global smart court (sports) market can be divided into:

Hardware

Software

Services

Worldwide Smart Court (sports) market, per sport type

Based on the type of sport, the global smart court (sports) market can be divided into:

Tennis

Basketball

Football

Basketball

Volley-ball

Ice hockey

Swimming

Martial arts

Table tennis

Badminton

Others (handball, squash)

Our main underpinning is the 4-Quadrant Framework EIRS which provides a detailed visualization of four elements:

Customer E. xperience Maps

xperience Maps I insights and tools based on data-driven research

insights and tools based on data-driven research Usable R. results to meet all business priorities

results to meet all business priorities S.strategic frameworks to stimulate the growth trajectory

The study aims to evaluate current and future growth prospects, untapped paths, factors determining their revenue potential, and global market demand and consumption patterns by categorizing them into a regional assessment.

Do you have a question? Request about report: https://www.transparantiemarktresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=74320

The following regional segments are discussed in detail:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa

The EIRS quadrant framework in the report summarizes our broad spectrum of data-driven research and advice for CXOs to help them make better decisions for their business and remain leaders.

About us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a market information company that provides global business intelligence reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trend analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision-makers. TMR’s experienced team of analysts, researchers and consultants uses its own data sources and various tools and techniques to collect and analyze information. Our business offering represents the latest and most reliable information that is indispensable for companies to maintain a competitive advantage.

Each TMR syndicated research report covers a different industry – such as pharmaceuticals, chemicals, energy, food and beverages, semiconductors, medical devices, consumer goods and technology. These reports provide in-depth analysis and deep segmentation down to possible micro levels. With a broader scope and stratified research methodology, TMR’s syndicated reports strive to provide clients with their overall research requirements.

Contact:

90 State Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: + 1-518-618-1030

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com