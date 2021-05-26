Canisius soccer coach Rich Robbins leaves Crusaders





BUFFALO, NY (WIVB) – After ten seasons as head football coach at Canisius High School, Rich Robbins announced that he will be leaving Buffalo to move to Florida to be closer to the family. Robbins is about to coach the Crusaders to their second consecutive championship ahead of Monsignor Martin, the team’s third in four seasons. In his tenure with Canisius, Robbins has three state championships, two undefeated seasons and seven Monsignor Martin titles. He leaves the Crusaders with a record of 78-29, the second most wins of any football coach in school history. There is no right time to step aside, said Rich Robbins. The past year has made me realize even more how important it is to be closer to the family, but I will miss Canisius. We have built a football family here where everyone on and off the field cares about each other. I am convinced that the coaches and players will continue that caring attitude and championship mentality and be ready to achieve even more success. Former WNY prep stars are getting their shot in the NFL

The hunt for the next Crusader head coach begins immediately. The replacement for Robbins will take over a very talented team. Canisius is still the reigning Catholic state champion (after no state championship game was played in the 2020-21 season). On the field, the Crusaders have guns on both sides of the ball, most notably four-year starting quarterback Tyler Baker and 2020-21 All-Catholic MVP up-and-coming senior Nik McMillan. A priority for any coach is to leave the program in a better place than when he arrived, said Canisius athletics director Jim Mauro. Rich, his staff and players have taken us to great heights. I am confident that we will recruit another high-quality coach to help advance our program. Canisius says Robbins’ teams have sent seven players to the NFL, including two draft picks. Canisius high school football honored by Mayor Brown for state title victory



