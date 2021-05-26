Women’s tennis ends season as national runner-up





CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. The Wesleyan women’s tennis team was just one match shy in their defense of their 2019 national title when number 2 in the league was beaten 5-0 in the 2021 NCAA Championship game against number 3 Emory. The Cardinals (10-1) will finish the shortened 2021 campaign as the national runner-up. Wesleyan only made their second appearance in the NCAA title game in program history and couldn’t compete much against a legendary Eagles squad whose victory today marked the eighth national championship in program history. Very grateful to play this season and proud of it @wes_tennis used to be ?????????? ???????????????????? ’23 in her post-game interview ????#NCAATennis | # D3Tennis pic.twitter.com/6ezfUEHwSQ – Wesleyan Athletics (@wes_athletics) May 26, 2021 Double Highlights: It was all Emory in the beginning as Wesleyan was left 3-0 in both the # 1 and # 2 double games while the Eagles stormed to 8-1 and 8-2 wins in those games.

Alexis Almy ’22 and Megan Tran ’22 did their best to stay in the game and save a point for Wesleyan, but Ana Cristina Perez and Lauren Yoon had an impressive final round to take an 8-4 win and secure the 3-0 double for the Eagles to set. Singles Highlights: The cards were stacked against the Cardinals on their way to singles, while Emory continued to dominate, winning the opening set in five of the six games.

Ysabel Gonzalez-Rico finished first at # 1 when defeated Venia Yeung ’22 6-1, 6-0 to move Emory within one point of the league title

’22 6-1, 6-0 to move Emory within one point of the league title The deciding run came on # 6 when Jessica Fatemi secured a 6-0, 6-2 victory Caitlin Goldberg ’23 with which Emory won their first national title since 2016

’23 with which Emory won their first national title since 2016 Kristina Yu ’22 was the only cardinal to win the first set in singles, as she led Defne Olcay 6-1, 4-2 when play was interrupted

’22 was the only cardinal to win the first set in singles, as she led Defne Olcay 6-1, 4-2 when play was interrupted Katie Fleischman ’23 fought at # 2 when she dropped the first set 6-1, but led 3-2 in the second set against Christina Watson

’23 fought at # 2 when she dropped the first set 6-1, but led 3-2 in the second set against Christina Watson Almy and Serim Jin ’23 both lost 6-4 in their first sets to # 3 and # 4, respectively, before making the clinch point ???? NCAA title interview after the game: ???????? ?????????? ??? “We knew they are a good team and we have played some very good teams in the past. We just got off to a bad start and they performed incredibly well for momentum.”@wes_tennis | #NCAATennis | # D3Tennis pic.twitter.com/ZCOjNp58s2 – Wesleyan Athletics (@wes_athletics) May 26, 2021 Doubles: # 1: Chang / Gonzalez-Rico (EMORY) beats. Fleischman / Yeung (WES) 8-1

# 2: Taylor / Watson (EMORY) beats. Goldberg / Yu (WES) 8-2

# 3: Perez / Yoon (EMORY) beats. Almy / Tran (WES) 8-4 Singles: # 1: Gonzalez-Rico (EMORY) beats. Yeung (WES) 6-1, 6-0

# 2: Watson (EMORY) led Fleischman (WES) 6-1, 2-3 unfinished

# 3: Taylor (EMORY) led Almy (WES) 6-4, 1-2 unfinished

# 4: Perez (EMORY) led Jin (WES) 6-4, 2-0 unfinished

# 5: Yu (WES) led Olcay (EMORY) 6-1, 4-2 unfinished

# 6: Fatemi (EMORY) beats. Goldberg (WES) 6-0, 6-2 LOOKING FORWARD: All seven cardinals who were part of the Wesleyan lineup during the 2021 NCAA tournament will return in 2021-22.







