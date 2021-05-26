



Basketball for men | 5/26/2021 2:32:00 PM Release made available by USA Basketball Colorado Springs, Colorado (May 26, 2021) Six-foot-nine Joey King (Minnesota / Eagan, Minn.), Who last played with the USA 3×3 Men’s National Team at the Big Twelve Invitational Tournament last weekend, has been added to the USA squad for the FIBA ​​3×3 Olympic Qualifying Tournament for May 26-30 in Graz, Austria. The top three finishing men’s and top three women’s teams will earn a place in the inaugural Olympic 3×3 competition. King joins Robbie Hummel (Purdue / Valparaiso, Ind.), Dominique Jones (Fort Hays State / Harlem, NY) and Kareem Maddox (Princeton / Los Angeles, California). The event will be streamed live on FIBA’s 3×3 You Tube Channel. Canyon Barry (Iowa Wolves / Florida / Colorado Springs, Colorado), who participated in training camps in the US in 2021 and was named to the USA 3×3 Olympic Qualifying Team in February 2020, is unable to participate due to a back injury. “I feel humbled for the opportunity to play and compete with a USA jersey on my chest,” said King. “I’ve been playing 3×3 basketball for a few years now. And this is the chance of a lifetime to compete for a chance to qualify for the Olympics. look forward to the opportunity. “ At the FIBA ​​3×3 OQT, the American men play in Group B and open against Lithuania on May 27 at 7:55 AM (all times listed are EDT), followed by South Korea at 9:35 AM. On May 29, the USA. meets Kazakhstan at 7:55 AM and Belgium at 9:35 AM in the last two preliminary rounds. Hummel, Jones, King and Maddox recently played at the Big Twelve 3×3 International Tournament in Voiron, France, for a chance to win some warm-up matches ahead of the FIBA ​​3×3 OQT. The team finished second and lost in the final to Serbia. The American women, who have won the Big Twelve title, play in the OQT in Group A. WNBA players Stefanie Dolson (Chicago Sky / Connecticut / Port Jervis, NY), Allisha Gray (Dallas Wings / South Carolina / Sandersville, Georgia Kelsey Plum (Las Vegas Aces / Washington / Poway, California) and Katie Lou Samuelson (Seattle Storm / Connecticut / Huntington Beach, California) will take on Indonesia at 5am on May 27 and France at 7:05 am hour. On May 29, they play preliminary matches against Germany at 7:05 am and Uruguay at 9:10 am For both tournaments, the top two teams from each group will advance to the quarter-finals after the preliminary round on May 30, and the quarter-final winners will advance to the semi-finals. The two winning teams in the semi-finals of the men’s and women’s competition will represent four of the six Olympic berths at the event, and those four teams will not play a championship game. Instead, the two losing teams play for third place in the men’s and women’s semi-finals and for the last Olympic spots. 3×3 basketball is played with a 12 second shot clock on a half court. Baskets inside the arc and free throws are worth one point, and baskets made from outside the arc are worth two points. The winner is the first team to score 21 points, or the leading team at the end of the 10-minute game clock.

