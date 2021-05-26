Full capacity expected at Kroger Field for the 2021 football season in Kentucky







American football

5/26/2021 3:43:00 PM Normal Game Day activities are expected to return in the 2021 season; Mini packs available on May 27

LEXINGTON, Kentucky. The University of Kentucky athletics department plans to fully open Kroger Field for football games this fall, starting with the UK season opener against ULM on Sept. 4. Fans can also expect many other popular activities and traditions to return this fall. . Based on updated guidelines from local and national authorities and current information available, the UK intends to return to its traditional game day environment for the campaign in 2021. “With three consecutive bowl wins and the enthusiasm for the team that composes Coach Stoops, we couldn’t be more eager for the season ahead,” said Mitch Barnhart , UK Director of Athletics. “With an exciting line-up of opponents and anticipating the return of bands, cheerleaders, tailgating and all that goes with college football Saturdays, we’re planning great times at Kroger Field this fall.” Fans interested in season ticket purchases for the highly anticipated 2021 season can visit UKFootballTix.com for ticket prices and more information. Ticket packages start at just $ 199, which is a significant savings over single game ticket prices. Fans can work with a personal ticketing advisor to compare and purchase available seat locations by requesting a phone call or by contacting the UK sales office at (800) 928-2287 (option 1). Fans should also stay up to date with Kentucky Athletics on social media to learn more about upcoming Select-a-Seat events at Kroger Field. The popular Kentucky football mini-packs, which offer tickets to select home games, go on sale May 27 at 9:00 a.m. Fans can purchase a 3-Game Mini-Pack with two Southeastern Conference games. This option offers flexible game selection and pricing that allows fans to customize a plan that best suits their needs. The price depends on the selected games and seats. All mini-packs will include the SEC home opener against Missouri on Sept. 11, and fans can also select games from any of the following groups to create a custom experience: The SEC home opener against Missouri is included in all mini packs

Select one: Florida, LSU or Tennessee

Select one: Microlight, Chattanooga, New Mexico State Kentucky football will play seven home games this fall. The Kentucky football team closed the 2020 season with a Gator Bowl win over NC State, the Wildcats’ third consecutive bowl victory.







