Mustang Roundup: Women’s Cal Poly Tennis Signs Arroyo Grande’s Payton Dunkle, Men’s Basketball Adds James Madison Transfer Trevon Taylor | College





Security guard Trevon Taylor joins Cal Poly as a transfer from James Madison SAN LUIS OBISPO The Cal Poly men’s basketball team recently completed its fourth off-season Division I transfer with the announcement that 6-6 guard Trevon Taylor (Chesapeake, Virginia) has joined James Madison’s Mustang program. Taylor has two more years to qualify, starting with the 2021-22 season. “Trevon is a perfect fit for our program and current roster,” said John Smith, third-year head coach. He influences the game from multiple positions and provides infectious hardness and competitiveness. Taylor, who played seven times with James Madison last winter and helped the Dukes to a 13-7 record, spent his sophomore 2019-2020 and 2018/19 freshman seasons in Wyoming. A sophomore with the Cowboys, Taylor averaged 7.0 points and 3.4 rebounds per game, while shooting 48.5 percent off the floor. Capped by a 22-point career in a home win against Detroit Mercy (November 19, 2019), Taylor recorded seven double-digit games. Taylor, who started in 19 of 33 games, also scored 19 points at Fresno State (February 29, 2020). With Wyoming seeded 11th for the 2020 Mountain West Tournament, Taylor helped the Cowboys reach the semifinals before being eliminated by No. 2 Utah State, 89-82. During his first collegiate year during the 2018-19 season, Taylor started in 20 of 33 games, including the Wyomings 14 finals. He scored a season best 21 points on his college debut against Grambling State (November 14, 2018), reaching double digits five more times to average 6.5 points per night. With Hillcrest Prep (Phoenix, Ariz.) During the 2017-18 period, Taylor averaged 15.7 points and 9.1 rebounds per game. Taylor, a 2017 graduate of Oscar Smith HS (Chesapeake, Va.), Scored an average of 16.1 points, 8.8 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game as a senior while taking 62.2 (89-for-143) percent of shot the floor and helped the Tigers to a 23-3 overall mark. The sixth member of Cal Polys incoming class for the 2021-22 season, Taylor joins 6-7 freshman Julien Franklin (Brea, California / Oregon State), 6-4 graduate transfer guard Jacob Davison (Long Beach, California / East) Washington ), 6-9 graduate transfer forward Ajani Kennedy (Moreno Valley, California / UT Martin), 6-11 freshman center Matur Dhal (Tempe, Ariz. / PHHoenix Prep) and 6-2 freshman combo guard Daniel Esparza (Whittier, California / Veritas Prep). Cal Poly Womens Tennis signs local product Peyton Dunkle with National Letter of Intent SAN LUIS OBISPO, Cal Poly women’s tennis team announced on Monday that Arroyo Grande High Schools Peyton Dunkle, the younger sister of current Mustang redshirt sophomore Delanie Dunkle, has signed a national letter of intent to continue her tennis and academic career at Cal Poly. put. . The resident of Arroyo Grande, ranked as a four-star recruit by tennisrecruiting.net, will join the Mustangs in the fall after a decorated career at Arroyo Grande High School. As a four-year-old varsity tennis player, she helped the Eagles win three championships. Individually, she remained unbeaten in singles in league games and was a Central Section League champion and a CIF champion in her junior year. As a sophomore, she finished second in both the Central Section league and CIF in singles, losing to her sister Delanie Dunkle in the final. As a freshman, she was second in doubles in the Central Section League and won her first few games in CIF playoffs. We are very excited to have Peyton join our Mustang family, said head coach Kat Winterhalter of Dunkle. She has an all-court game and very good doubles skills. We look forward to seeing her develop and make her mark as a Mustang. In addition to tennis, Dunkle spent a season as a freshman in track and field. In that one year, she was named team MVP and was named a First Team All-League, reaching the second round of CIF in all four of her sprint events. Dunkle, who plans to major in business, said she chose Cal Poly because I love the coaches, the team chemistry and it’s also a great school in a beautiful setting. Connor Leary Cal Poly Athletics Communications

Jason Anderson is the digital producer for the Santa Maria Times.

