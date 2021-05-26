Dean Loukus tells’ Mr. Hockey ‘award, looks back on Calumet career | WJMN





Calumet, Mich. (WJMN) – Dean Loukus has just finished an unforgettable hockey career at Calumet High School. As a senior, he scored 21 goals and added 39 assists as he led the Copper Kings to the state tournament, where they finished second in the state. His excellent performance this season earned him the title of ‘Mr. Hockey.’ “It was pretty funny, I was just in a car coming home from a hockey tournament downstate, then my coach called me and told me the news,” Loukus said. “I was just in a bit of shock and maybe even now, it hasn’t really started. It’s a huge honor and I didn’t really react the way I thought I would, but it’s still great to hear the news. . “ Loukus becomes the third Calumet player to win the coveted award in the past 30 years. He was the first since Ben Johnson won it in 2011. “When I first started playing hockey, I looked at Ben Johnson, the one who won it earlier,” Loukus said. “Right when I started playing was my squirt year and he was on the varsity team and that’s who I saw growing up. My first three years he was there all the time so it’s really incredible to be around there and names like Bob Rangus and Ben Johnson are big names in Calumet and it’s a real honor to be added to that. “ Loukus was a four-year-old varsity player. He is leaving Calumet as a three-time academic selection for all states.

First all-time in points and assists, and fifth all-time in goals. “It was a real honor every time you could put on that jersey. Just think of the names that came through there before, the coaches and everyone who was part of the program, it was just great and it was a complete honor, ”said Loukus. Loukus says none of this would be possible without the support around him. “I think all the teammates I’ve had in the last four years are great,” said Loukus. “The group of guys I’ve played with from my freshman year to my senior year, each one of them pushed me to get better in the field. It showed who I was competing against every year and I felt like that’s a big part of where I am now, the teammates I’ve had. “ When asked what he will miss the most? “Probably just playing with family and friends, I guess. I have brothers on the team and brothers on my team throughout my career, ”said Loukus. “That’s probably the most important thing about going through those four years is spending time with my brothers and cousins ​​and all those guys. It was great.” Loukus says he’s not sure what his future holds, but says he’ll have to make some big decisions this summer. Calumet Copper Kings Career Resume – Dean Loukus 4 year old Varsity player

# 1 of all time in points (225)

# 1 of all time in assists (143)

# 5 of all time in goals (82)

3x academic selection for all states

2x selection of all states of the first team

Selection dream team 2021

2021 GLHC MVP

2021 Team Michigan team Latest posts

