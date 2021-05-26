Ecuadorian weightlifter Dajomes to finish in the top 5 at the Tokyo Olympics

By Andres Avila

Quito, May 26 (EFE). Weightlifter Neisi Dajomes, one of Ecuador’s hopefuls for the Tokyo Olympics, has two goals: first, to get in the best shape possible and avoid injuries, and second, to improve her scores and place indoors. the top five in its category.

“It’s quite a challenge for me to go to Tokyo. These are my second Olympics ”and“ I have to take them with a lot more responsibility and do a better job, ”the 23-year-old EFE said in an interview.

“It was quite a drastic pandemic year. We had to stop our preparations, our training, “she said, but by the end of 2020,” we could start our training again, (although) practically from scratch. “

Dajomes competed in the 76-kilogram category and, like so many athletes, faced several issues that surfaced as a result of the pandemic, including canceled competitions that affected her training and forced her to train from home, but nothing dampened her optimism about achieving its goal.

Weightlifting is one of the sports disciplines in which Ecuador has the most chances of the upcoming Olympics, along with hiking and biking.

In addition to Dajomes, who is from Puyo, a further 26 athletes qualified in track and field, cycling, pentathlon, shooting, table tennis, freestyle wrestling, boxing and horse riding.

Earlier this year, the first personal weightlifting competitions took place, including the Pan American Championship in the Dominican Republic, where Dajomes won three gold medals.

And in May, she took nine gold medals at the South American and Ibero-American Championships, and in the Tokyo 2021 Open qualifiers, held in Colombia, she finished fifth in her category, one of eight athletes in each. category to qualify.

“We were short on time, you could say, but with these two competitions that we had right after each other, we were able to deliver the results and scores we wanted, and that’s the most important thing,” she said.

Top-level competition is not new to Dajomes, who started competing at a very young age and won her first medals, including the gold at the Georgia 2016, Tokyo 2017 and Tashkent 2018 Youth Games, and two bronze and a silver at the Senior World Championship in Pattaya, Thailand, in 2019.

The weightlifter said that unlike her previous qualification for the Rio 2016 Games, the situation was more complicated this time, not least because qualifying is now individual.

In the past, “qualifying was by teams, who would finish best”, but now each individual athlete has to “break through in every area and improve their scores in every competition”.

In addition, she said you need the support of the authorities but be “100 percent focused” and “don’t think about whether the budget is there for the High Performance athletes.”

Among the Ecuadorian athletes who qualified to compete in the Tokyo Games are Glenda Morejon in the 20km race walking event and Alex Quionez in the 200m dash.

Well-known cyclists Richard Carapaz and Jonathan Caicedo will also represent Ecuador at the Games.

To date, Ecuador has won just two Olympic medals, both earned by iconic race hiker Jefferson Perez in the Atlanta 1996 and Beijing 2008 20km event.

Like Perez, Dajomes also wants to make history and become the first Ecuadorian woman to win a coveted Olympic medal.