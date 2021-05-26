No. 7 rowing gentlemen to compete in the IRA Championship starting Friday





WEST WINDSOR, NJ –The Boston University rowing team will compete in the 118th IRA National Championship Regatta starting Friday at Mercer Lake in West Windsor, NJ. The Terriers will send two boats to compete for national titles over a period of two days in a field of 32 schools. IRA Rowing Championship 28 – 29 May | All day

Mercer Lake | West Windsor, NJ

Twitter: @BuienRadarNL | @TerrierMROW Live results: IRA.org The Regatta kicks off Friday morning with V8 time trials starting at 8:00 AM to determine the seeding order of the afternoon semifinals. The first semifinals of varsity 8 start on Friday at 3pm with team races to advance to the grand final on Saturday. The grand final of V4 is scheduled for Saturday at 8:20 am, while the grand final of varsity eight starts at 10:30 am. The BU varsity eight boat is competing in the regatta ranked No. 7 in the nation by theIRCApoll after a shortened spring season of competition. Eternal forces University of Washington (1) and California (2) lead the polls for the varsity eight competition. “We are very excited to be racing at the IRA regatta this week,” said the head coach Thomas Bohrer . “With so much uncertainty as to whether the IRA regatta would take place at all, and now with 32 entries in the Varsity 8 it’s just incredible! found a way to make it work. I see the IRA this year as a celebration of our sport and I imagine all athletes will be happy to do what they love again. ” “We’ve had a very productive training camp for the past two weeks. With the finals coming to an end and a tough academic period behind us, it was nice to just concentrate on the training. We hadn’t done much speed work in the spring. so the last 2 weeks have given us the opportunity to get the boats moving at a level we think we should be. It has built trust with the guys and I’m excited to see what they can do. ” In 2019, the last time the regatta was held, BU finished as the team eighth in the IRA Ten Eyck Points Championship standings with 136 points, an improvement of nine points from 2018. The BU V8 and 3V8 boats both finished finished eighth overall, while 2V8 and V4 finished seventh. Towatch The time trials start on Friday morning HERETo watch Friday afternoon’s semifinal, clickHERE. Click on to watch Saturday’s grand finale HERE.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos