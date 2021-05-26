Sports
Sky Sports and ECB are targeting 100 communities with a new grassroots cricket initiative called Dynamos Cricket Intros | Cricket News
Initiative aims to encourage more children to play cricket regardless of gender, ability or background; Dynamos Cricket Intros allows schools and community centers in disadvantaged areas to offer free courses
Last updated: 5/26/21 10:34 AM
Sky Sports has partnered with the England and Wales Cricket Board to launch a new grassroots cricket initiative called Dynamos Cricket Intros.
The program aims to promote inclusion and encourage more children to play the game of cricket, regardless of gender, skill or background.
With the ambition to reach children who normally do not have access to cricket for a variety of reasons, the three-year investment enables schools and community centers in disadvantaged areas to offer free courses.
Following the ECB’s launch of Dynamos Cricket, a new eight-week cricket course counting down in clubs and centers for eight to eleven-year-olds, Dynamos Cricket Intros will target 100 cities in the UK.
What is Dynamos Cricket?
Want to learn new skills and play countdown cricket? Then try Dynamos Cricket – a new initiative for children aged 8-11!
Starting June 1, it is designed to tackle existing barriers and inspire the next generation to pick up a bat and ball, especially in urban areas, by introducing children to a simplified and more dynamic game of countdown cricket.
With a focus on accessibility and encouragement ahead of this summer’s The Hundred competition, the investment in the initiative has been split into three main strands; recruiting and training, access to free courses, and creating fun educational videos delivered by the stars of the game.
The Dynamos Cricket Intros program offers training to 300 new coaches, including coaching experience and mentor support with all gear and equipment provided free of charge. Once trained, these activators will span 150 schools and 150 community centers across the UK, ready to encourage more kids to pick up a bat and ball for free this summer.
Applications to join this new coach training program are open to people of all backgrounds from today through The Hundred Rising, a new program with exciting opportunities to open the doors of cricket to new audiences this summer. Read more here.
Finally, a series of fun and educational videos featuring English star Jofra Archer and Tammy Beaumont will be made available to all through the Sky Sports YouTube channel. The participation collection introduces cricket to teachers, parents and children.
Rob Webster, CEO of Sky Sports said: “At Sky Sports, we believe that all children should have the opportunity to play cricket, regardless of gender, ability or background.
“As a long-term partner of the ECB, we have invested in Dynamos Cricket Intros to address some of the biggest barriers to entry. play a game that has been at the heart of Sky Sports for decades. “
Nick Pryde, Director of Participation and Growth at the ECB added: “We are constantly grateful for the depth and breadth of our Sky Sports partnership.
“Their generous investment in creating Dynamos Cricket Intros is an incredible example of their commitment to growing the number of children playing cricket in this country and making the game more inclusive and diverse.
“We are delighted to join forces with Sky on this project this summer to break the barriers to entry and inspire future generations of cricket.”
ECB launches Dynamos Cricket
Dynamos Cricket is a new program for children aged 8-11 that the ECB hopes will inspire a new generation of cricket players.
The Hundred is an action-packed, unmissable, new 100-ball cricket tournament created by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) starting July 21, 2021. By simplifying the format and introducing a new never-before-seen type of cricket, the goal of The Hundred is to open the game to everyone, everywhere, with the winning combination of world-class sports and entertainment.
Offering equal prize money for the men’s and women’s tournament, The Hundred will be the first major UK team sports competition in history to be launched with a standalone women’s fixture. Dedicated to raising the profile of women’s cricket, the first match of the Manchester Originals vs. Oval Invincibles match will be held at the Kia Oval in London on July 21.
The Sky Sports Cricket channel will be renamed Sky Sports The Hundred for the duration of the competition this summer and all women’s and a significant number of men’s matches will be made available to all audiences through the Sky Sports YouTube channel.
If you want to know more about Dynamos and countdown cricket please click here.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]