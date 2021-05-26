Sky Sports and ECB are targeting 100 communities with a new grassroots cricket initiative called Dynamos Cricket Intros | Cricket News

Initiative aims to encourage more children to play cricket regardless of gender, ability or background; Dynamos Cricket Intros allows schools and community centers in disadvantaged areas to offer free courses







Sky Sports has partnered with the England and Wales Cricket Board to launch a new grassroots cricket initiative called Dynamos Cricket Intros.

The program aims to promote inclusion and encourage more children to play the game of cricket, regardless of gender, skill or background.

With the ambition to reach children who normally do not have access to cricket for a variety of reasons, the three-year investment enables schools and community centers in disadvantaged areas to offer free courses.

Following the ECB’s launch of Dynamos Cricket, a new eight-week cricket course counting down in clubs and centers for eight to eleven-year-olds, Dynamos Cricket Intros will target 100 cities in the UK.

Starting June 1, it is designed to tackle existing barriers and inspire the next generation to pick up a bat and ball, especially in urban areas, by introducing children to a simplified and more dynamic game of countdown cricket.

With a focus on accessibility and encouragement ahead of this summer’s The Hundred competition, the investment in the initiative has been split into three main strands; recruiting and training, access to free courses, and creating fun educational videos delivered by the stars of the game.

English stars Jofra Archer and Tammy Beaumont will create fun videos for kids as part of the program

The Dynamos Cricket Intros program offers training to 300 new coaches, including coaching experience and mentor support with all gear and equipment provided free of charge. Once trained, these activators will span 150 schools and 150 community centers across the UK, ready to encourage more kids to pick up a bat and ball for free this summer.

Applications to join this new coach training program are open to people of all backgrounds from today through The Hundred Rising, a new program with exciting opportunities to open the doors of cricket to new audiences this summer. Read more here.

Finally, a series of fun and educational videos featuring English star Jofra Archer and Tammy Beaumont will be made available to all through the Sky Sports YouTube channel. The participation collection introduces cricket to teachers, parents and children.

Rob Webster, CEO of Sky Sports said: “At Sky Sports, we believe that all children should have the opportunity to play cricket, regardless of gender, ability or background.

Dynamos Cricket Intros aims to break down barriers within the community that affect participation

“As a long-term partner of the ECB, we have invested in Dynamos Cricket Intros to address some of the biggest barriers to entry. play a game that has been at the heart of Sky Sports for decades. “

Nick Pryde, Director of Participation and Growth at the ECB added: “We are constantly grateful for the depth and breadth of our Sky Sports partnership.

“Their generous investment in creating Dynamos Cricket Intros is an incredible example of their commitment to growing the number of children playing cricket in this country and making the game more inclusive and diverse.

“We are delighted to join forces with Sky on this project this summer to break the barriers to entry and inspire future generations of cricket.”

ECB launches Dynamos Cricket Dynamos Cricket is a new program for children aged 8-11 that the ECB hopes will inspire a new generation of cricket players.

The Hundred is an action-packed, unmissable, new 100-ball cricket tournament created by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) starting July 21, 2021. By simplifying the format and introducing a new never-before-seen type of cricket, the goal of The Hundred is to open the game to everyone, everywhere, with the winning combination of world-class sports and entertainment.

Offering equal prize money for the men’s and women’s tournament, The Hundred will be the first major UK team sports competition in history to be launched with a standalone women’s fixture. Dedicated to raising the profile of women’s cricket, the first match of the Manchester Originals vs. Oval Invincibles match will be held at the Kia Oval in London on July 21.

The Sky Sports Cricket channel will be renamed Sky Sports The Hundred for the duration of the competition this summer and all women’s and a significant number of men’s matches will be made available to all audiences through the Sky Sports YouTube channel.

If you want to know more about Dynamos and countdown cricket please click here.