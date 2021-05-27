Take up soccer and wrestling and return to high schools in Maine

High school sports are the latest activity to return to normal as Maine lifts most pandemic restrictions.

The Maine Principals Association announced Wednesday afternoon that it has reopened all interscholastic activities: Football and Wrestling, the two sports that weren’t contested in Maine high schools this school year, will be back for the 2021-22 academic year.

“I think it’s pretty cool to know for the first time in almost two years that I’ll be able to play football again,” said Finn O’Connell, a junior at South Portland High. “It’s quite exciting to see things slowly go back to the way they were and that football will return in the fall.”

The announcement, sent in a memo to schools, came two days after the state discontinued its Community Sports Guidelines. Earlier on Wednesday, Jeanne Lambrew, Commissioner of the State Department of Health and Human Services announced that the Maine Principals Association will have the ability to decide on fall sports this year.

The memo, signed by MPA Executive Director Mike Burnham, said:

“It is with great excitement that the Maine Principals Association is announcing a reopening of all interscholastic activities in Maine. While our state will follow U.S. CDC guidelines, we will continue to work with the Maine Department of Education, the Maine School Board and Superintendents Association, and the Maine Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association to assist schools in developing their individual school plans to account. maintain a safe reopening plan for their athletes and school personnel. These plans look at current school requirements and recommendations as well as Maines Executive Orders. “

The Community Sports Guidelines were the main document for decisions about school sports during the pandemic. It categorized football and wrestling as high-risk sports that should not hold competitions.

“It’s a great relief,” said Rich Buzzell, athletic director at Marshwood High Football Force in South Berwick. “I say if it wasn’t 88 degrees I would have tried a somersault. I am happy with our program, for the children, for the coaches.

“With the community sports guidelines gone and the MPA opening up all sports, it’s time to get in trouble, get into the weight room and prepare for next season.”

Marshwood quarterback Aidan Sullivan agreed.

“We’ve been waiting for the past year, waiting for last year, and for them to come out and say every sport is available just makes me excited and ready to play,” said Sullivan.

Sullivan also felt relieved that a decision had finally been made about football.

“I’ve just felt a lot of stress over the past year when football wasn’t happening and now it’s a big weight off our shoulders,” said Sullivan.

When the MPA gave the green light to football last fall, health and education authorities rejected the decision. From then on, interscholastic sports have been tailor-made to meet the mandates in the Community Sports Guidelines. Although the guidelines evolved over time to allow for more athletic odds, football and wrestling were still considered high risk sports and therefore it was not allowed to host matches.

Maine is one of only four states that did not tackle football in the 2020-21 school year. High schools were allowed to play 7-a-side flag football last fall.

As has happened with football, the MPA repeatedly delayed the start of the high school wrestling season before canceling it in late February.

Portland / South Portland wrestling coach Tony Napolitano is concerned that the lost season will negatively impact a sport already struggling to build participation in the long run.

“I hope this will get more kids excited about wrestling, but I feel like kids of a certain level were able to find a way to compete this season, for clubs or whatever,” Napolitano said. “The newer wrestlers, or the ones who don’t wrestle all year round, they were the ones who really got hurt by missing a season and in the state of Maine where we don’t have many wrestlers in the beginning are those we have to make sure that we come back. “

However, it’s unclear how soon everything about high school sports will return to normal. Government Janet Mills is demanding that masks be worn in schools, which could affect indoor sports such as basketball and volleyball in the coming school year. Measures to distance themselves from society are in force for spring sports. For example, umpires cannot stand directly behind the catcher in baseball and softball.

Even before the MPA’s announcement on Wednesday, optimism grew among football players that they could play in the fall, given the abolition of the Community Sports Guidelines.

“With the spring sports in full bloom, things are looking good for us in the fall,” said Cole Michaud, a junior at Thornton Academy who played tight end and linebacker in 2019.

Michaud added that the positive news will encourage positive behavior.

“It’s really interesting because we hitchhike with the team off season and we try to bring in as many boys as possible, but his year was different. We couldn’t motivate as many kids as usual, ”he said. “Now that we can play in the fall, things will change.”

Other athletes said playing and watching other sports and the recent relaxation of safety protocols were encouraging.

“If everyone can hang out without masks, then I think we should be able to hang out and play football without masks,” said Owen Pushard, a linebacker / running back at Gardiner who will be a senior in the fall. ‘I don’t see how we couldn’t be. Even if we had to wear them, as long as we only have a season. “

Jake Umberhind, a junior at Monmouth and two-way lineman for the Winthrop / Monmouth / Hall-Dale football team, said: “I am super excited for the next football season. I am so ready, I prepared myself this spring, this summer for the coming fall season, I want to show myself. “

Umberhind was also a cheerleader this winter.

“People touch, I throw girls and we cheer together, all in tight spaces. When that happened, I got really optimistic for next fall’s football season, ”said Umberhind.

Kennebunk junior David York, a novice fullback / linebacker as a sophomore, was encouraged about football this fall as more Mainers were vaccinated and the number of COVID cases began to decline.

“I was completely optimistic about everything with vaccines being rolled out,” York said. “When everything was running smoothly, I had the feeling that we will have absolutely no football this year.”

Knowing the season is coming, rather than hoping, is important, he said.

“People can prepare for the coming season. It won’t be last minute as has happened with other sports this year, ”said York. “To know it’s running at full speed, full speed ahead, we can prepare ourselves and our minds for the season ahead.”

Central Maine Newspapers reporter Drew Bonifant contributed to this story.

