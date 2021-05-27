Connect with us

Sports

Take up soccer and wrestling and return to high schools in Maine

Published

20 seconds ago

on

By


Monmouth High junior Jake Umberhind will throw the discus in the spring and will be back on the football field this fall. I am super excited for next football season, he says. I am so ready, I prepared myself this spring, this summer for the coming fall season, I want to show myself. Joe Phelan / Kennebec Journal Buy this photo

High school sports are the latest activity to return to normal as Maine lifts most pandemic restrictions.

The Maine Principals Association announced Wednesday afternoon that it has reopened all interscholastic activities: Football and Wrestling, the two sports that weren’t contested in Maine high schools this school year, will be back for the 2021-22 academic year.

“I think it’s pretty cool to know for the first time in almost two years that I’ll be able to play football again,” said Finn O’Connell, a junior at South Portland High. “It’s quite exciting to see things slowly go back to the way they were and that football will return in the fall.”

The announcement, sent in a memo to schools, came two days after the state discontinued its Community Sports Guidelines. Earlier on Wednesday, Jeanne Lambrew, Commissioner of the State Department of Health and Human Services announced that the Maine Principals Association will have the ability to decide on fall sports this year.

The memo, signed by MPA Executive Director Mike Burnham, said:

“It is with great excitement that the Maine Principals Association is announcing a reopening of all interscholastic activities in Maine. While our state will follow U.S. CDC guidelines, we will continue to work with the Maine Department of Education, the Maine School Board and Superintendents Association, and the Maine Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association to assist schools in developing their individual school plans to account. maintain a safe reopening plan for their athletes and school personnel. These plans look at current school requirements and recommendations as well as Maines Executive Orders. “

The Community Sports Guidelines were the main document for decisions about school sports during the pandemic. It categorized football and wrestling as high-risk sports that should not hold competitions.

“It’s a great relief,” said Rich Buzzell, athletic director at Marshwood High Football Force in South Berwick. “I say if it wasn’t 88 degrees I would have tried a somersault. I am happy with our program, for the children, for the coaches.

“With the community sports guidelines gone and the MPA opening up all sports, it’s time to get in trouble, get into the weight room and prepare for next season.”

Marshwood quarterback Aidan Sullivan agreed.

“We’ve been waiting for the past year, waiting for last year, and for them to come out and say every sport is available just makes me excited and ready to play,” said Sullivan.

Sullivan also felt relieved that a decision had finally been made about football.

“I’ve just felt a lot of stress over the past year when football wasn’t happening and now it’s a big weight off our shoulders,” said Sullivan.

When the MPA gave the green light to football last fall, health and education authorities rejected the decision. From then on, interscholastic sports have been tailor-made to meet the mandates in the Community Sports Guidelines. Although the guidelines evolved over time to allow for more athletic odds, football and wrestling were still considered high risk sports and therefore it was not allowed to host matches.

Maine is one of only four states that did not tackle football in the 2020-21 school year. High schools were allowed to play 7-a-side flag football last fall.

As has happened with football, the MPA repeatedly delayed the start of the high school wrestling season before canceling it in late February.

Portland / South Portland wrestling coach Tony Napolitano is concerned that the lost season will negatively impact a sport already struggling to build participation in the long run.

“I hope this will get more kids excited about wrestling, but I feel like kids of a certain level were able to find a way to compete this season, for clubs or whatever,” Napolitano said. “The newer wrestlers, or the ones who don’t wrestle all year round, they were the ones who really got hurt by missing a season and in the state of Maine where we don’t have many wrestlers in the beginning are those we have to make sure that we come back. “

However, it’s unclear how soon everything about high school sports will return to normal. Government Janet Mills is demanding that masks be worn in schools, which could affect indoor sports such as basketball and volleyball in the coming school year. Measures to distance themselves from society are in force for spring sports. For example, umpires cannot stand directly behind the catcher in baseball and softball.

Thornton Academys Cole Michaud says football uncertainty took its toll on off-season training last summer. We couldn’t get as many kids motivated as usual, he says. Now that we can play in the fall, things are about to change. Shawn Patrick Ouellette / Staff photographer

Even before the MPA’s announcement on Wednesday, optimism grew among football players that they could play in the fall, given the abolition of the Community Sports Guidelines.

“With the spring sports in full bloom, things are looking good for us in the fall,” said Cole Michaud, a junior at Thornton Academy who played tight end and linebacker in 2019.

Michaud added that the positive news will encourage positive behavior.

“It’s really interesting because we hitchhike with the team off season and we try to bring in as many boys as possible, but his year was different. We couldn’t motivate as many kids as usual, ”he said. “Now that we can play in the fall, things will change.”

Other athletes said playing and watching other sports and the recent relaxation of safety protocols were encouraging.

“If everyone can hang out without masks, then I think we should be able to hang out and play football without masks,” said Owen Pushard, a linebacker / running back at Gardiner who will be a senior in the fall. ‘I don’t see how we couldn’t be. Even if we had to wear them, as long as we only have a season. “

Jake Umberhind, a junior at Monmouth and two-way lineman for the Winthrop / Monmouth / Hall-Dale football team, said: “I am super excited for the next football season. I am so ready, I prepared myself this spring, this summer for the coming fall season, I want to show myself. “

Umberhind was also a cheerleader this winter.

“People touch, I throw girls and we cheer together, all in tight spaces. When that happened, I got really optimistic for next fall’s football season, ”said Umberhind.

Kennebunk junior David York, a novice fullback / linebacker as a sophomore, was encouraged about football this fall as more Mainers were vaccinated and the number of COVID cases began to decline.

“I was completely optimistic about everything with vaccines being rolled out,” York said. “When everything was running smoothly, I had the feeling that we will have absolutely no football this year.”

Knowing the season is coming, rather than hoping, is important, he said.

“People can prepare for the coming season. It won’t be last minute as has happened with other sports this year, ”said York. “To know it’s running at full speed, full speed ahead, we can prepare ourselves and our minds for the season ahead.”

Central Maine Newspapers reporter Drew Bonifant contributed to this story.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you have sent your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

«Previous

The next ”

related stories

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos



picture credit

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: