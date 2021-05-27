Sports
Duke men’s tennis doubles to Sculley and Johns loses in first round of NCAA Doubles Championship
Doubles duo Sean Sculley and Garrett Johns had an early round exit in the NCAA Doubles Championship.
The pair were unable to progress beyond the first game, as Sculley and Johns lost 6-0, 6-4 Monday to Tennessee’s doubles team of Adam Walton and Pat Harper in Orlando, Florida, in the final game of a random game. Blue officially quit. Devil this season.
We’ve just got off to a really rough start, said head coach Ramsey Smith. I think a little bit of nerves got into play and we weren’t performing that well, and Tennessee just came out and they served at an incredibly high percentage. We just started early and that first set passed very quickly.
A difficult start is an apt description for the opening set of the game, as the controversial duo failed to win even a single game from their Tennessee opponents and soon found themselves on the wrong end of a 6-0 score.
One possible reason for the difficult start is that Sculley and Johns played timid early in the game, and the nerves involved in entering such an important tournament certainly seemed to be a factor as well.
Tennessee clearly seemed more at ease on the field, but it’s important to note that Dukes opponents benefited from a lot more competitive match experience leading up to the doubles match. Duke lost to South Florida in the first round of the team competition, but Tennessee moved all the way through to the semifinals, meaning Walton and Harper had many more games to their credit in their fight with Sculley and Johns. As a result, the nerves that Sculley and Johns had can be explained at least in part by their relative lack of competitive opportunity to relax and play aggressive tennis.
As to why the first set was so one-sided, Smith cited serving as a major factor in differentiating Sculley and Johns from their opponents across the net.
In the beginning they served extremely well and we served poorly, and that made them clean up just a lot better than we did, Smith said. We were just on the defensive and not getting in enough of their service games.
Despite the difficult opening set, Sculley and Johns would not be idle. The second set was much closer and finished 6-4 in favor of Tennessee.
We just sat down, Smith said. We tried to force the problem a bit and started playing our game and our tennis. Sean started to return exceptionally well and that second set could have gone either way. “
Sometimes straight score lines don’t indicate how close a tennis match was, and Duke’s doubles against Tennessee is a prime example. For example, Sculley and Johns were 5-4 behind, but were up 15-40 on Tennessees’ service, and since no ads were scored for the doubles tournament, Duke simply had to win one of the next three points to balance the second set . at 5-5.
But Walton and Harper stormed back to win three consecutive points and play the game in straight sets, ending the tournament ahead of Sculley and Johns.
The loss completes a disappointing national performance for the Duke squad as it failed to score a single victory in the Team Championship or the Doubles Championship, and the Blue Devils will have to wait until next year for another shot at glory on the college’s biggest podium- tennis. .
