UMass hockey adds Dartmouth’s Matt Baker as a graduate transder





Published: 5/26/2021 7:32:28 PM

Former Dartmouth hockey forward Matt Baker will end his career with UMass. The team announced on Wednesday that the forward would join the Minutemen as a graduate transfer for the 2021-22 season. The Barrie, Ontario native appeared in 96 appearances for Dartmouth from 2017-2020. He had 56 points and 29 goals. Baker was fourth on the team two years ago in scoring with 24 points (18 assists). The Ivy League did not sponsor any sports competition last season. Matt has elite speed, tenacity in playing and brings an experienced presence to the center of our lineup, UMass coach Greg Carvel said in a press release. We look forward to Matt’s experience in college hockey being a valuable asset to our younger players as they learn our culture at UMass. Baker, on a 1.5-meter-11 175-pound right shot, spent time at the Vegas Golden Knights development camp in 2018. Baker led Dartmouth’s freshman in the scoring with 17 points. He was once named ECAC Rookie of the Week. Baker also played for the Wenatchee Wild at BCHLand Upper Canada College in Toronto before arriving in Dartmouth. PULL IT BACK UMass alumn SteveTrachtenberg will serve as the Minutemens director of hockey activities, the team announced Tuesday. He graduated from UMass in 2018 and previously worked as a hockey assistant while working towards his sports management degree. Steve has worked closely with our program as an undergraduate in the past, so we are fully aware of the dedication and attention to detail he will bring to our program. Steve is a passionate and impressive young man who will be a great addition to our culture, Carvel said in a release. Trachtenberg was a partner services coordinator at Learfield IMG College: UMass Sports Properties and Army West Point Sports Properties for two years before returning to the UMass hockey program. He was part of the UMass hockey equipment and provided video and hockey analytics for the coaching staff and NHL teams. Trachtenberg also interned with the Philadelphia Flyers and Philadelphia Eagles.







