Guide to the class A state tennis tournament | Tennis in high school





INVOICES The first service for the Class A state tennis tournament kicks off at 8 a.m. on Thursday, as the players compete for titles for the first time since 2019 after last year’s season was canceled due to COVID-19. The semi-finals are scheduled for Friday at 8 AM in Pioneer Park, where the championship games will also take place later in the day. Games will be played at Rose Park on Thursday. Here’s a look at the state tournament: Girls Champion singles 2019: Gracie Smyley, whitefish. 2021 singles prediction: Smyley was a sophomore in 2019, so Shell will be back to defend her title. She’s always been a powerful player, but she’s added versatility to her game this year, making her even harder to dethrone. 2019 doubles champions: Aubrey Hanks / Olivia Potthoff, Whitefish. 2021 doubles forecast: Polson’s Berkley Ellis and Qia Harlan were sophomores when they took Hanks and Potthoff to three sets in the 2019 final. In fact, Ellis / Harlan had beaten Hanks / Potthoff in the division final and won the first set by state before moving onto the next lost two. 2019 team champion: Whitefish Team Race Prediction For 2021: Hardin, which finished in third place two years ago, brings some of the most depth. But can the Bulldogs get enough quality wins to keep up with Polson, who could earn a lot of double points with Ellis / Harlan and Ara Mercer / Megan Rost, or Whitefish, who could only get 16 points from Smyley if she repeats? Miles City had a good run on the divisions, so that could serve the Cowgirls well. Guys Champion singles 2019: Brad Rackich, Dillon. 2021 singles prediction: A tennis coach called the boys a hornet’s nest. This is a good thing for neutral observers. For the players, this means that getting through this draw will be a worthy exhibition of solid tennis. Miles Citys Dalton Polesky, Whitefishs Jayce Cripe, Billings Centrals Matthew Newbury and Hamilton’s Andy Purcell were their respective division champions. We can’t leave out Columbia Falls Niells Gettz, who brought Cripe to a tiebreaker in the final against Northwest A. Cripe won that game 6-3, 2-6, 7-6 (4). 2019 doubles champions: Mark Southam / Nathaniel Leonardson, Dillon 2021 doubles forecast:A sophomore in 2019, Hardin’s Ben Noteboom teamed up with his older brother Ben and they made it to the finals that year before falling to Southam / Leonardson in three sets. This year Ben Noteboom has been paired with Kent Swisse and the Bulldogs duo have been strong all season. Dillon’s John Bramlet and Jett Mosher are also a formidable duo, and they had the chance to meet Noteboom / Swisse at the Billings Central Mayfair tournament earlier this month. Noteboom / Swisse came out on top with 6-3, 6-4 (both sets started at 2-2). Polsons Torrin Ellis / Michael Smith defeated Whitefishs Highland Lee-French / Aaron Dicks in the Northwest A Final by the interesting score of 0-6, 7-6 (5), 6-4. 2019 team champion: Dillon Team Race Prediction For 2021: The teams that get the singles champion and / or the doubles champion may have an advantage. It seems like a balanced field, so if a team can add a few wins to any individual title, it might be on top of it. It could be a tight, low-scoring team race.

