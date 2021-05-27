Sports
Letters: Put the number of Covid deaths in perspective and get on with living
SIR As architecture editors, past and present, from Country lifeWe call on Robert Jenrick, the Housing Secretary, to conduct a public inquiry into the Corporation of London’s approval for the demolition of two handsome 1920s façades in Fleet Street on the processional route to St. Pauls Cathedral number 72 -78 and 80-81, opposite the old Telegraph building.
The City Corporations’ approval of his own application is an insult to natural justice. (No one should judge their own case.)
It also makes nonsense of the conservation area policy introduced by the late Lord Duncan-Sandys to protect unlisted buildings that frame Grade I listed buildings. These add to the vibrant and diverse street architecture that is the essence of so many of the capitals’ most famous thoroughfares.
Strong objections from Historic England, the Victorian Society, the Twentieth Century Society and Save Britains Heritage have been dismissed. Intervention by government ministers led to a reconsideration of Smithfield General Market. The same must be done on Fleet Street.
Mark Girouard
Marcus Binney
Clive Aslet
Michael Hall
Jeremy Musson
John Goodall
Farnborough, Hampshire
Cambridge woke up
SIR A letter from Cambridge University Professor Eilis Ferran (May 24) pointed out that it has a Dignity at Work policy and a Change the Culture initiative. I think that says it all.
Alisdair Low
Richmond, Surrey
SIR Number of people, many of whom are in Cambridge, know that micro means one millionth. The lawyers will be familiar with the maxim The law does not care about the smallest things (“The law is not concerned with trifles.”).
In contrast, the often-built up indignation of awake people threatens to give the exaggeration a bad name.
Philip Corp
Salisbury, Wiltshire
Retune radio 4
SIR It takes more than reentering the morning UK theme on Radio 4 (report, May 26) to win back its audience.
Susan Sang
Petersfield, Hampshire
Left without help
SIR I am 90 years old and housebound with arthritis. My wife, who is 89, has just come out of hospital and is equally housebound.
She has lost her Halifax bank card and also forgot her PIN, which she needs to access her account.
After sitting on the phone for half an hour, I was finally told that my wife can only get a replacement passbook and pin code if she reports to the counter. While the person I spoke to admitted that the post had been used in the past, she was unable to resolve the impasse.
Can your readers give advice?
George H Teasdale
Leeds
Cummings’s truth
SIR Dominic Cummings, the former prime minister’s chief adviser (report, May 26), is, in my opinion, not unique in trying to reinvent history and his part in it.
Every decision the government has made since the start of the pandemic has been the subject of intense debate and discussion.
However, after history has been uniquely written in this case, largely by the vanquished, who proclaim loudly and for a long time that everything would have been so much better had their opinion prevailed.
If the government, and especially the prime minister, tries to tell us that they believe they have and get every decision right in these unprecedented circumstances, then they are fools.
Rob Fisher
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
