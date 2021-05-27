Oakhamian achieves hat-trick in cricket!





Congratulations to Form 2 apprentice Magnus who achieved the very rare feat of a hat-trick in cricket in the U13A match against Oundle. Cricket coach Patrick Latham tells us more: – Oakham hit first and after a slightly under par score in the first innings of just 88 in 20 overs, Magnus took the new ball and ran purposefully. He bowed with perfect line and length causing the Oundle opener to stick to the crease as the ball shot through his defense and crashed into the center stump. The spirits were high after such an unexpected early breakthrough, the Oundle number 3 carefully took guard. Coinciding with the end of normal elementary school games, a crowd had developed as the athletes and tennis players passed on their return to elementary school. Magnus’ second ball was a copy of the first as, with limited movement by the batsman, the stumps were rearranged, again to cheers from players and spectators alike. Two in a row and the number 4 Oundle was still rushing to put on its pads. When a bowler manages to get two wickets in two balls, there is always excited chatter about a hat-trick and everyone tunes in to the hat-trick ball. All set, Magnus came in again with threat for delivery this time, repeating the previous two deliveries in terms of line, length and pace and with the exact same result, a perfect delivery, possibly the best of the three, cutting away from it. Oundle batter and hitting the top of the stump. Cue wanted to party and a lot of congratulations in general. A hat trick is unusual; a hat-trick of the first three balls of an innings is even rarer, but it is very unusual for a bowler to hit the stumps of the first three balls of an innings and see a hugely special moment for the bowler and all the lucky ones present. As if a hat-trick earlier in the match wasn’t enough, Magnus took two more wickets, again hitting the stumps in two balls twice and creating the possibility of a second hat-trick in the match. It was a great achievement for Magnus to finish with 5 wickets for 5 runs in 4 overs on the winning side. It was also fantastic that Adrian Morris, principal of primary school, was on the ground and could present the match ball to Magnus at the end of the game. “

