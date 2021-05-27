Fantasy Football QB Projected Strength of Schedule Leaderboards: How Matchups Affect Jalen Hurts and Others

When it comes to setting up a Fantasy Football lineup, the matchups are very important. Okay, maybe not for the stud players who collect stats every week – they start no matter who they play with. But there aren’t many of those guys. They are the not obvious guys we all have to make decisions about during the season.

This is my attempt to make some of those decisions now. Before week 1, before the preseason, and before I even pull a single player.

Every year I return to the dark side of Fantasy Football and study every defense. I rely heavily on data such as yards after catch or contact, missed tackles, allowed rush and pass attempts, catch percentages, defensive aDOT (or DADOT), blitz and press rates, and also offensive success rates. But I also evaluate who added each team, who they parted with, and how good their starters and bench-guys really are.

When I’m done, I’ll have a number from 1 to 10 on:

Every team’s pass rush,

Each team’s pass coverage

The defense of each team

For quarterbacks, pass rushers and pass coverages are both very important matchup factors. So I took the pass rush and pass coverage numbers, added them together and divided them by two to create a cumulative number. I didn’t include run defense numbers, and I know some quarterbacks thrive on running off the ball, but fantasy managers properly ignore run defense matchups for their running quarterbacks.

So now I had an idea of ​​what to expect from each defense this season. I took this figure for each defense unit and put it in each unit violation scheme. Each of the 17 matchups for each NFL attack now had a number. I added those numbers together to give an educated projection of which teams had easy schedules and which hard schedules.

Once you look at the schedules, you’ll see who I think are the biggest winners and losers based on who will play them, and in a few specific cases, when they play them.

How each defense scored

Here are the final grades for each defense used in the Quarterback Projected Strength of Schedule Rankings (PSoS), with the toughest defense in first place:

THE 9.5 IND 6 LAR 9 SF 6 USED ​​TO BE 9 LAC 6 PIT 8.5 CHILDREN 6 TB 8.5 SEA 5 BALL 8 NYG 4.5 KC 8 CAR 4.5 BORN 8 TEN 3.5 BUF 8 CHINA 3 GB 7.5 OF THE 3 MY 7.5 JAC 3 CLE 7.5 LV 3 NO 7.5 NYJ 2 PHI 7 ATL 2 MIN 6.5 THE 2 ARI 6 LOVE 1

What the quarterbacks have to deal with

Here are the expected strength of the schedule rankings for each team for weeks 1 through 17 (week 18 is not included; easiest scheduled schedule is No. 1 – the 49ers):

1 SF 16 PIT 2 MY 18 TEN 3 BORN 18 BUF 4 JAC 18 CHILDREN 5 IND 18 NYJ 6 THE 22 SEA 7 LAR 23 KC 8 ARI 24 CLE 9 PHI 25 CHINA 10 CAR 26 BALL 11 LOVE 26 NYG 12 MIN 28 OF THE 13 NO 29 LAC 14 TB 29 THE 14 ATL 31 GB 16 USED ​​TO BE 32 LV

Biggest winners

Jalen hurts: His top 10 PSoS helps. A quick start against the Falcons, 49ers, Cowboys, Chiefs and Panthers helps a lot. Not only is it okay to draft Hurts as your starting quarterback, but he should also be considered a top-10 option.

Trevor Lawrence: Lawrence is already an incredible prospect settling in a familiar offensive system, but he further benefits from playing in the AFC South and avoiding many tough opponents. He has one tough matchup (vs. Denver, week 2) in his first seven games. He’s worth a pick after lap 9, although he’s not exactly an ideal starter. Lawrence’s modest rush potential and better early slate make him a priority choice before …

Matthew Stafford: A hard early sked will give way to a predominantly bombastic series of opponents that should turn out extremely well for the Rams’ new passer. You have two routes you can take with him – have someone else line him up and hope the rough start makes him a low buy (or buyout) candidate, or set him up yourself as a great bank stash with a huge benefit.

Trey Lance: Don’t hesitate to get this guy if he’s called the Niners’ Week 1 starter. Outside of the Rams, Packers, and perhaps another NFC North rival, nothing is too difficult, even for a wide-eyed rookie with minimal college experience. That is exactly part of the recipe that this stiff, big-armed passerby with a sloppy haste tendency can benefit from.

Carson Wentz: A recovery year cannot happen for Wentz without favorable matchups. Playing the Jaguars, Texans and Titans twice is a really good start. It remains to be seen if the Colts will let him try more than 36 tries per game, as he did last season, but he has a pretty decent crew and a great line of attack to help him make his way back to the relevance of the fantasy. While not a must-draft as a speculative No. 2 quarterback, he will be a popular choice in Superflex and two-QB formats.

Background information: No more excuses. The dolphins gave him two excellent pass catchers in Will Fuller and Jaylen Waddle, and their line of attack should be in pretty good shape. Follow a very favorable schedule (even with the Bills and Patriots on their twice each) and Tagovailoa has every chance of making it through to Fantasy managers.

Biggest Losers

Justin Herbert: Second-year slump on deck? See, his line of attack is in such good shape and his game last year was excellent to a year-end swoon, so it’s hard to say he’s going to be an outright failure. But a schedule that ends in the bottom 5 PSoS helps absolutely nothing. He’ll see the Broncos twice, the Ravens, Steelers, Patriots and Washington each – that’s six games where he might underperform. I’ll still consider him the seventh quarterback off the board, but consider this fair warning that Herbert may be a bit inconsistent with his fiery games in his second season.

Aaron Rodgers: Let’s say Rodgers stays in Green Bay and the Packers don’t add a receiver to calm him down. It’s already hard to see him pass as he did in 2021, but now we have to deal with a schedule with the second worst PSoS in the league. Are we so sure Rodgers will be bulletproof through a season like he did in 2019 when he averaged 19.9 Fantasy points per game? Introduce him as a starter, but don’t act like a top-7 quarterback.

Joe Burrow: Every day, Bengals players, coaches and fans wake up to the reality that they are the worst team in an absolutely loaded AFC North. The Browns improved their pass defense, while the Ravens and Steelers presented very strong challenges. Those six matchups alone prevent Burrow from becoming a weekly no-brainer must-start. It might be better to get someone else to draw and trade Burrow for him before week 8.

Ryan Tannehill:Despite a favorable September slate, Tannehill will move from the fifth easiest PSoS to the 14th toughest last year. It’s not that Tennessee’s rivals are all of a sudden robust with pass defense talent – it’s that Tennessee is the only AFC South team to play against all three Steelers, Chiefs and Saints. That will be difficult for the Titans, whose receiving corps and offensive playcaller have changed. Tannehill is fine for acting late as an early season quarterback streamer who doesn’t promise to keep his consistency once he hits week 6.

Matt Ryan: It certainly seems that Julio Jones will no longer be one of Ryan’s targets. Combine that with a mid-range PSoS and it’s hard to see Ryan discharge for numbers close to his 2016 or 2018 seasons. Unless Jones miraculously stays with the Falcons, Ryan is a # 2 Fantasy quarterback with an average advantage at best – guys like Lawrence and Stafford (and Lance if he’s the starter) are all easy players to pick for him .

Daniel Jones: Sure, he got some much-needed help in the off-season game, but his schedule isn’t going to help him at all. For example, he hit a total of five touchdowns in four games against the Eagles and Washington, and the argument can be made that both defensive fronts improved this off-season.