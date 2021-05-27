Why did the Olympic table tennis hero support Lee Jun-seok?





Seung-min Yoo, President of the Korea Table Tennis Association. Segye Ilbo material photo

On the 26th, the chairman of the Korea Table Tennis Association, Yoo Seung-min, who was gold medalist at the Athens Olympics, sent a statement of support to former Chief Superintendent Lee Jun-seok, the People’s Power party leader. Chairman Yoo pointed out on Facebook that the reason my age and experience should not have been heard so often and that is why the younger generation was forced to shrink even more. He stressed, “I hope these challenges will become the momentum of generational solidarity, not generational conflict.” Born in 1982, Chairman Yoo was elected a member of the 2016 International Olympic Committee (IOC). In 2019, former Chairman Cho Yang-ho passed away and was elected by running for the by-election of the vacant Chairman of the Table Tennis Federation. . At the time, he was the youngest among the heads of sports organizations under the Korean Sports Federation. Some people have said that “Chairman Yoo is young to serve as Chairman,” but it is judged that he has allayed his concerns by displaying a vigorous amount of activity and communication skills and continuing a broad movement. He was re-elected to the presidential election late last year and will lead the organization until 2024. Former Chief Commissioner Lee said, “I am grateful for the support of table tennis hero Seungmin Yoo.” The former High Commissioner, who challenged the party leader, has no experience as a member of the National Assembly, but has more than 10 years of initiation into politics. When it registered the highest number in various opinion polls, it is monitored by senior leaders regardless of the opposition party. Reporter Hyungchang Choi [email protected] [ & Segye.com, ]

* The article has been translated based on the content of through www.segye.com. If there is any problem related to the content, copyright, please leave a report below the article. We will try to process as soon as possible to protect the rights of the author. Thank you very much!

* We just want readers to have faster and easier access to information with other multilingual content, rather than information that is only available in a particular language.

* We always respect the copyright of the author’s content and always include the original link of the source article. If the author does not agree, leave the report under the article, the article will be adapted or removed at the request of the author. Thank you very much! Best wishes!

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos