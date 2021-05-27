Utah Jazz, Memphis Grizzlies square in Game 2





The best-seeded Utah Jazz will try to avoid losing 2-0 to the Memphis Grizzlies with 8 places in the first round of the team’s playoff series when they meet at Vivint Arena on Wednesday night. The Grizzlies won Game 1 on Sunday with a score of 112-109, but it was only that close when the Jazz made a furious comeback after trailing 17 points in the fourth quarter and then falling short. Utah will welcome Donovan Mitchell back to the field for the first time since he sustained a badly sprained ankle on April 16. He will be in the starting line-up, although it is not clear how much he will play. Mitchell was expected to play in Game 1 before turning into a late scratch, which sparked a lot of controversy. The tip is scheduled for 8pm MT and the game will air on TNT. Follow here for in-game updates and observations. End of first quarter: Jazz 36, Grizzlies 27 At Donovan Mitchell’s pace, the Jazz came out great in Game 2. Mitchell was incredibly aggressive in his eight minutes on the ground in the first quarter, scoring 12 points. After making just 12 3-pointers in Game 1, the Jazz hit seven in the first quarter only in Game 2. After making 16 turnovers in Game 1, the Jazz gave away three early on Wednesday, but none in the last minutes, because they made some profit. separation. The Grizzlies ran into problems, as Dillon Brooks and Jonas Valanciunas both took two. Donovan chases Brooks who is top 5 in the NBA in committing fouls and Brooks bites again and takes his second with 6:29 to go in the first Sarah Todd (@NBASarah) May 27, 2021







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos