Oklahoma Sooners Football: The Topic of Messing in College Football

Much like the alleged ban on wearing headphones during the workday in one of my past workplaces, the NCAA has rules that don’t really apply.

As the sports wardens have relaxed restrictions on handover, ESPN’s Alex Scarborough has released a new piece on what characterize college football coaches as an explosion in one of the aforementioned no-rules, mess with rosters. It’s no surprise that players are even getting in on the recruiting of their rivals, according to Scarborough reporting.

Fortunately, the stakes here seem pretty low for anyone who isn’t making a fortune from coaching. It’s not at all clear that messing around is a bad thing for players in the first place. The truth is that some players can make bad decisions about switching schools, but just as many players have opened their eyes to better opportunities after being provoked by another program.

Still, whining is what college football coaches naturally do. And just like the legendary shenanigans that take place on the high school recruiting trail, rest assured that the futility of trying to deter mess will not stop discarded coaches from causing a stir when stars skip town. Therein lies a problem for sports conferences at universities.

For example, say a starting defensive tackle has just been started up by Team X, leaving the best team in the conference dangerously thin on position. One of the better DTs in the conference, Player A, plays for Team Y, which is a member of the same conference as X.

Now imagine the defense line coach for Team X notifying player A through the back channels as he would decide he wants to transfer … and as he would choose X as his new school … there would be a starting position waiting for him there. Since X has a better team than Y, A enters the transfer portal and registers with X within weeks. Team Y contacts conference headquarters to file a complaint that X has tampered with a player on the Y selection.

Consider the thorny conflict of interest this presents for the league office. On the one hand, it could launch a credible investigation into the allegations and risk forcing itself to paralyze its best program. On the other hand, the conference’s conference could shake off the complaint, creating the possibility that Team Y may leak its complaints to the media or try to tell the NCAA about Team X (X could also address that conference decision as a permit to steal players from other teams.)

Long story short, the conference bureau really doesn’t want to be in a position to settle those kinds of disputes between its members. The problem is that the league doesn’t want to involve the NCAA either.

In the past, conferences have tried to avoid such situations by imposing draconian restrictions on transfers within the conferences. For example, when Baker Mayfield switched from the Texas Tech Red Raiders to the Oklahoma Sooners, he was out of the 2014 season and the OU brass still had to fight to ensure that prior walk would not sacrifice a year of fitness. The goal was to make transfers to another school in the conference unattractive to both the player and potential suitors, discouraging tampering.

Obviously, that won’t fly anymore. Direct restrictions on the player’s movements are the reason why they were now in this position. So with that in mind, look for conferences to think of more subtle ways to discourage transfers between their own members.

In fact, conferences can still be most of the way to discourage roster tampering among their members by forcing schools to pay a higher price to accept a transfer within a conference. In concrete terms, that could mean that a transfer within a conference is counted as two or three grants for the team limit of 85. A program would really require the services of the player if he has effectively occupied two grid places. When the demand for transfers falls within a conference, so does the temptation to mess between those schools.

So for the sake of the harmony of the conference, I expect they will eventually adopt something along those lines.