Ani Diefenderfer sweeps first singles, Minnechaug girls tennis beats Westfield, 5-0 (photos)





WILBRAHAM Minnechaug’s girls’ team improved to 5-1 at home on Wednesday with a 5-0 win over Westfield. The Falcons Ani Diefenderfer defeated the Bombers Cayla Osowski 6-0, 6-0 in first basehits, while Lilliana DiGrande defeated Alyssa Soto 6-2, 6-1 in second basehits. Grace Coopee defeated Hanna LeBlanc 6-1, 6-0 in the third basehit. Minnechaugs Audrey Streeter and Kristina Aguilar defeated Angela Bongiovanni and Khristina Kukharchuk 6-3, 6-4 in the first doubles, while Linh Nguyen and Taylor Garvey won against Hannah Blake and Alexis Masciadrelli 6-0, 6-0 in the second doubles . Thief defenders win in the first singles on Wednesday and set her individual record at 4-1 overall on the season. The weather for Wednesday’s game was warm and windy. The wind forced Diefenderfer to play differently from her normal style, but she felt she was adapting to the circumstances. I think it was more in my favor when she went with the wind, the senior said of her opponent, Osowski. You can’t hit it that hard which isn’t my usual game. I hit it lighter, but that’s what you should do if you go against it. … More tapping and going to the net much more than usual. Diefenderfer also runs cross country for the Falcons and plays basketball in the rec league, so she didn’t play tennis all year round due to the coronavirus, but she plays at a local country club every other week. The Minnechaugs team was packed with seniors in 2019, in addition to Diefenderfer who was a sophomore at the time. Now a senior on the team, Diefenderfer is happy to see players have grown up to fill the roles of those who have graduated. I’m just excited to be back, said Diefenderfer. I knew we would be strong and I think we have a good chance of getting far. Sophomore, our entire lineup was actually seniors, so this year I didn’t know what to expect, but we’re looking good this year. Two of the younger players on the teams who have stood up are Streeter and Aguilar. The second duo achieved a first double victory against the duo Bongiovanni and Kukharchuk. Streeter and Aguilar lost in their last game against the Bombers earlier this season, but were victorious on Wednesday. Communication and positioning were crucial the second time around. The first time we couldn’t shift properly, Aguilar said. That comes with communication. We like to play together. They work hard together, Falcons coach Lauri Doleva added. They exercise hard. They are smart players and really want it. They are doing well for us. The Falcons lost to Longmeadow in the Western Mass. Div. I semi-finals as a team in 2019. Two years later, with the return of the MIAA postseason, the program is pleased to close the second half of the regular season strongly and return to the semi-finals and beyond. I definitely want to go back to that Longmeadow game in the semifinals or the championship, Diefenderfer said.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos