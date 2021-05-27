Freshman shows promise for Ferris hockey





BIG RAPIDS – Ferris State hockey coach Bob Daniels saw many promising young faces on his team during the 2021-22 season.

This includes Stephan Pokorny, a freshman from the Czech Republic.

He played in 24 games and had two goals and seven assists. “He was probably one of the best faceoff guys we’ve had this year,” Daniels said. ‘We intended to break him into the penalty kill. But he did so well on the power game. He continued to gain confidence and experience. “ Pokorny started on the third line. “He played there most of the year,” said Daniels. “Last month he played on our front line with Coale Norris and Ethan Stewart. He had a strong second half of the year. “

Pokorny previously played for Garrett Suter and the Madison Capitols of the United States Hockey League and had 27 points on 12 goals and 15 assists in 44 games for the Capitols. He was fourth in scoring team points and goals and had 14 power play points and one winning goal. He played for the Aberdeen Wings of the North American Hockey League (NAHL) in 2018/19 with 25 goals and 29 assists for 54 points in 59 games. Pokorny was a 2019 NAHL Champion, All-Central Division Rookie Team Member, All-NAHL Rookie Second Team, winner of the Aberdeen Wings Rookie of the Year in 2018/19. He was a 2018 North American Prospects Hockey League (NAPHL) First All-Star Team Member in 2017-18 with the Tampa Scorpions and represented the Czech Republic in 2015-16 (U16) and 2017-18 (U18). He played youth hockey for both HK Hradec Kravlove and SC Kolin. Daniels is looking for Pokorny to produce even more next season. “I thought this year if he was on the phone with a junior and senior, he would delay going to them,” said Daniels. “I think next year he can look to shoot first and put something on second. All in all, he was a really good game making center. He was really responsible in the defense zone. For a freshman center, I thought he was doing pretty well. “ Daniels said assistant coach Drew Famulak saw Pokorney when he played in the US

