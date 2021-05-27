[Photos] In the modern and spacious office of Phaidon International in Central

The company plans to have more than 250 employees in Asia by 2023.

In May, the Hong Kong recruitment firm Phaidon International’s branch office moved to a 3,600-square-foot office at H Code in Central, with the aim of supporting future growth in the Asia-Pacific region. The company plans to have more than 250 employees in Asia by 2023.

Jamie Thorpe, Head of Phaidon International in Hong Kong, said the new Hong Kong office will enable the agency to better support its clients in the North Asia region.

In line with the corporate culture of “young, energetic and vibrant”, the main design concepts of the workspace are modern, clean and spacious.

“We wanted our office to reflect this culture, so we focused on having wide open spaces where everyone can see each other and communicate at any time of the day. We also understand that as a high-performance company, our consultants are extremely hard work.during the day, so it was important that our new office had social areas to unwind, so we built a large pantry with a pool table, a ping pong table and plenty of room for everyone to relax, ” explains a spokesperson On Human Resources online.

An interesting feature we noticed is that the workplaces face directly towards the elevators, and the spokesperson explains that this is a symbolic act of connecting his employees with the outside world.

“We’ve tried to make sure everyone in the office has as much natural light as possible, as we believe this creates a better working environment for our consultants. Most Hong Kong offices have small spaces with little or no view of the outside world. opinion doesn’t drive productivity. We work in an industry that focuses on connecting people, so we want our consultants to feel connected to the outside world. This is why our direct workplaces are facing the elevator (outside world) , “he said.

The office of the agency in Singapore was also expanded at the beginning of this year.