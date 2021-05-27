Dodgers win streak broke thanks to three Astros homeruns

Errant annoyedly throws the Dodgers Wednesday night, but home runs killed them in a 5-2 loss to the Astros on Wednesday-evening at Minute Maid Park in Houston, with a winning streak of eight games.

Trevor Bauer took the loss his first in 10 starts against Houston, although he was mostly okay, giving up only two solo homeruns in his six innings. But that Bauer no longer lasted was in part due to running a season-high four for the third time in five May starts. Three of those walks came in the first inning, when Bauer threw 37 pitches and helped his odometer to 100 in six innings.

Luis Garca, the Astros rookie-starter, also needed 100 pitches to get through six, also thanks to an inning that simply escaped him. He needed 39 pitches to get through the third inning, a rally helped by a 2-out error by Garca to lengthen things.

Max Muncy singled home, but the Dodgers, like the Astros in the first inning, left the bases loaded and were unable to increase the carnage.

The run was the 108th run scored by the Dodgers this season with two outs, most in the majors.

Nate Jones was the first call from the bullpen, along a run that Dave Roberts calls a min game, and a day before the Dodgers plan a bullpen game, but his second appearance with the Dodgers was not as productive as his first.

After Bauer’s wildness, the pitches that were made to zero came in the seventh inning by the fielders of Dodgers. First by Gavin Lux, who threw a throw with running catcher Martin Maldonado, which sailed into the dugout. When Maldonado tried to score from second on a single to the right, Mookie Betts made a bad pitch that would have nailed Maldonado with some accuracy. Instead, Will Smith escaped a short jump and the Astros increased their lead to 3-1.

But before the Dodgers could even top the poor defense that cost them a point, Aledmys Daz jumped on a first pitch two-sailor from Jones, which led him into the Crawford Boxes for a two-run shot, making it all awkward .

All Betts are disabled

Betts was hitless in four at-bats in the game on Wednesday, although he reached on an error by Luis Garca in the third that helped extend the inning. During the season, Betts only hits .247 / .359 / .432, which in this attacking environment still earns a 124 wRC +. That’s well above average, but would be the worst since 2017 for Betts, who has a career of 135 wRC +.

He missed four games in April with back pain and was held for two games last weekend with left shoulder pain, both times linked to scheduled days off to give Betts extra rest. At a meeting with reporters at Minute Maid Park on Wednesday, Betts made no excuses.

From Bill Plunkett at the Orange County Register:

Betts denies injuries are the explanation. He says the back injury that sidelined him for four games in April has disappeared. The shoulder pain that caused Dodgers manager Dave Roberts Betts to scratch out of the lineup on Sunday had disturbed him for about two weeks, but wasn’t that big of a deal. No reason for my performance. The back and shoulder issues are just the bruises and bruises that go on all season and you just play through.

Dave Roberts has occasionally said this season that Betts worked on things mechanically with his swing. On Wednesday, Betts explained: per Jorge Castillo at the Los Angeles Times:

It’s sort of a moving target right now, Betts said. I try to get it up and then I start popping it up too often. And then me [try] to get it lower and I start hitting the floor too much. I have no answer.

Wednesday specifics

Home run: Sheldon Neuse (3); Jose Altuve (6), Carlos Correa (7), Aledmys Daz (2)

WP Luis Garca (3-3): 6 IP, 2 hits, 1 unearned run, 1 walk, 7 strikeouts

LP Trevor Bauer (5-3): 6 IP, 4 hits, 2 runs, 4 walks, 3 strikeouts

Sv Bryan Abreu (1): 1 IP, 2 walks, 1 strikeout

Next one

The Dodgers start on Thursday evening at Dodger Stadium (7:10 PM, SportsNet LA, MLB Network) a series of four games against the Giants. It’s a bullpen game for the Dodgers please try to control your excitement while the Giants haven’t announced their starting pitchers for the series yet.